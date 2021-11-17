Your Posts

Ely City WI supported this year's Poppy appeal by making a banner of crocheted and knitted poppies which we attached to railings on the Market Place.

Two members of our group laid a wreath at the War Memorial on Sunday morning.

ELY CITY WI





Saying Goodbye service

I am the co-CEO of The Mariposa Trust and have a special event coming up.

We run the 'Saying Goodbye' services of remembrance at

Cathedrals around the UK for anyone affected by baby loss, at any stage

of pregnancy, at birth or in infancy.

Since 2012, we have held over 165 services, and though we have had to postpone many of the services over the past two-years due to the pandemic, we are thrilled that we are able to return to Ely Cathedral this Sunday. November 21 at 6.30pm.



The services are a beautiful time of reflection, with music, poems, acts

of remembrance and more. They are open to the whole family, and are for

people of faith or no faith.



We would so appreciate it, if you could run an editorial piece about the

service.

ANDY

Founder & CEO

The Mariposa Trust



Far too much sleaze

With all the sleaze accusations aimed at Tory MPs recently it should be noted that our Tory Prime Minister, Boris, is also included in his own sleaze.

His free holidays abroad given by Tory donors, an opulent highly expensive flat refurbishment together with a 'Don't do as I do, do as I say attitude'

Sleaze in the Tory party runs through from the top downwards.

The Prime Minister does not set a good example by his actions.

In politics money talks at the expense of under-valued common decency.

RAY CRICK

Ely



Christmas comes early

Bottisham airfield museum will host a selection of traders providing wonderful homemade gifts, festive treats and specialist vintage and antique items.

The event takes place on Sunday November 28 from 10am, just in time to take care of your Christmas shopping, so why not pop along and find that perfect, unique gift from a local small business!

Parking is onsite and free and entry to the festive market is £5 – this includes entry into the museum!

We will have live music and dancing with the fabulous May Blossom, Vintage Songbird, plus the fantastic Mrs Overalls will be providing gorgeous tea, coffee, and cakes in the Flying Tractor Cafe!

Come along in your best vintage outfit and enter our vintage belle/vintage beau competition!

The vintage dress competition and the vintage raffle will both be drawn at 3.30pm.





PAUL CRASKE

Bottisham Museum



Bowls club backs Arthur Rank

On Wednesday 13th October 13, Littleport Bowls Club held a coffee morning and raised £410 for the Arthur Rank Hospice.

On Saturday, a representative from Arthur Rank Hospice will be attending our club to receive the cheque.

Also, on that evening, we will be holding a race night. This is another of our social events we have held during the year to raise money to buy a defibrillator.

This will be placed on an external wall of the club so it can be used by the local community.



LINDA WRIGHT

Assistant secretary

Littleport Bowls Club





The first trains about to leave

You may be aware that Soham Station is due to open on Sunday December 12.

Although it is due to open on the 12th there will only be a bus-service!

The first train leaving the station (subject to engineering works not over-running) is the Ipswich to Peterborough train leaving Ipswich at 6:00am, BSE at 6:28 before arriving at Soham at 6:48 and Ely at 6:57 reaching Peterborough at 7:38.

The first train in the other direction leaves Ely at 8:30 arriving Soham at 8:38 and BSE at 8:58.

Trains in each direction are every two-hours. There are eight trains in each direction Monday to Saturday and six on a Sunday.

Interestingly I think my uncle Don Palmer who lived at the end of The Shade in Soham and drove a parcel van for National Carriers plus his wife Thelma were two of the last persons to use Soham station!

He persuaded the train driver (i.e. work colleague) to make an unscheduled stop at Soham to let them out one Saturday evening a few years after official closure!

Also of interest is the Eastern Region train timetable from September 12, 1960.

It is easy to understand why Soham station was closed!

There were only two scheduled trains (Monday to Saturday) to Ely per day – 8:07am arriving 8:17 and 9:32am arriving 9:44 but an extra train 7:28pm to 7:39pm on a Friday.

There were five in the other direction 9:01am to Newmarket and then on to Cambridge, 10:39am to Mildenhall (but direct to Newmarket on a Saturday) , 5:04pm Cambridge via Newmarket, 5:44pm to BSE and 6:49pm to BSE.

No trains in either direction on a Sunday.

MICHAEL MARTIN





Ely Remembrance Day – Thank You

I would like to pass on my sincere thanks to all those who turned out to support yet another poignant Remembrance Day Parade despite the obvious health concerns around at this moment.

The cathedral provided a great start to the day with their Remembrance Service which included the Poppy Drop from the Octagon.

That brings a tear to the eye as we remember ALL those who have made sacrifices in the service of others, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

We had the privilege of having the Lord Lieutenant for Cambridgeshire, Julie Spence, alongside Lucy Frazer MP and other county and local dignitaries.

Although reduced, without doubt the marching contingent excelled again this year with support from RAF cadets (who carried the RAFA standard as well), army cadets, girl guide and scout groups.

We also had St John Ambulance (who also provided medical cover), First Responders, Royal British Legion Contingent and veterans who were led by the City of Ely Military Band and the Union and City of Ely standards; sorry if I have missed anybody of the list.

The parade went well thanks to Visit Ely, Ely Markets and Estates teams, Spotted in Ely, Ian and Lisa’s Star Roadshow and Neighbourhood Watch amongst many others.

As a local man, it again gives me immense pride to see so many people supporting our veterans throughout the year but more especially at this time and yet again your generosity has excelled during the Poppy Appeal.

If anybody has any feedback regarding the parade to ensure we continue to honour Remembrance appropriately or would like more information about other local branches and Ely’s Armed Forces & Veteran’s Breakfast Club please email me at CityofEly.Chairman@rbl.community.

DAVID MARTIN

Chair, City of Ely branch

Royal British Legion





Saying Goodbye at cathedral

I am the co-CEO of The Mariposa Trust and have a special event coming up.

We run the 'Saying Goodbye' services of remembrance at

Cathedrals around the UK for anyone affected by baby loss, at any stage

of pregnancy, at birth or in infancy.

Since 2012, we have held over 165 services, and though we have had to postpone many of the services over the past two-years due to the pandemic, we are thrilled that we are able to return to Ely Cathedral this Sunday. November 21 at 6.30pm.



The services are a beautiful time of reflection, with music, poems, acts

of remembrance and more. They are open to the whole family, and are for

people of faith or no faith.



We would so appreciate it, if you could run an editorial piece about the

service.

ANDY

Founder & CEO

The Mariposa Trust



Canaries come to Ely!

My name is Owen Buxton and I work for Norwich City Football Club in the role of community coordinator where I oversee all of our community provision.

Here at Norwich City FC Regional Development Programme we are on a mission to get boys and girls active, healthy and boost social confidence all through the power of football.

We run a variety of weekly football session across East Anglia and one of these sessions is here in Ely on a Thursday evening at the Hive from 5-7 PM. These sessions are open to all boys and girls aged 4-13.

I am reaching out today to see if there is anything yourself at Ely Standard can do to support us with ensuring we can spread the word about our community sessions and help create an impact on the community.

OWEN BUXTON

owen.buxton@canaries.co.uk