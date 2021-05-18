Letter: Amazing reunion for couple thanks to paramedics
Reader Letters
- Credit: EMMA HALES
Not all heroes wear capes
Something really amazing happened at Soham Lodge Care Centre on May 14.
As the paramedics were returning a resident to Soham Lodge, another patient in the ambulance said to the paramedic men "my husband lives here".
The paramedics then let us know that it was resident David's wife who was in the ambulance.
We arranged with the paramedics for David to sit with his wife who he hasn't seen in person for over two years.
A big thank you to the two paramedics for going over and above. #notallheroeswearcapes
EMMA HALES, Soham Lodge Care Centre activities manager
Stories behind the stones
The Friends of Ely Cemetery will be holding an open day from 10am until 4pm on Saturday May 29.
Ely Cemetery is almost 170 years old and has an important place in local history containing some 16,000 former residents of our city.
There will be two guided tours, one at 11am and the other at 2pm when 'the stories behind the stones' will be told.
Throughout the day, too, visitors will be able to consult our family history coordinator if they have questions about past members of their family.
For children there will be a nature trail to explore. This will not only show them how nature thrives on the site but also teach them about respecting this particular environment.
For booklovers there will be a book sale, with the proceeds from this will go toward the Friends' projects.
With Covid restrictions easing, this outdoor event will be a chance to do something a little bit different, catch up on some local history and enjoy one of Ely's 'hidden gems'. We look forward to seeing you.
ALISON ARNOLD
RBL thank you
The City of Ely branch of the Royal British Legion's president Ian Lindsay, chairman David Martin, and standard bearer Tom Brown laid a wreath and display to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the RBL on Saturday May 15.
We would like to thank generations of supporters, volunteers and others for all their help over 100 years.
The support to our service personnel and veterans both past and present is very much appreciated.
We remember and thank our service personnel and veterans who have and continue to make sacrifices for their country.
DAVID MARTIN, chairman of the City of Ely branch of the Royal British Legion
Have you got a nightmare neighbour?
I am a casting researcher working on the Channel 5 TV series, The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door.
The series features a wide variety of neighbourhood issues and disputes, from across the nation, and we are looking for people to take part.
We are keen to hear from people in your area who are currently having problems, but also those who may have had issues/disputes in the past.
Email neighbours@avalonuk.com or call 0207 598 7392 if you are interested.
NAOMI ABEL-HIRSCH, casting researcher for The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door
Museum reopens
Prickwillow Engine Museum opens on Sunday May 30 and Monday May 31 from 12noon to 4pm.
It will also be open on June 6 and 7, 13 and 14, 20 and 21, 27 and 28.
Visit www.prickwillowmuseum.com for more information.
KEN WOODS, Prickwillow Engine Museum