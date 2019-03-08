Advanced search

Pick up today's Ely Standard and see your children and grandchildren inside our First Class pullout special

PUBLISHED: 11:04 14 November 2019

Pick up today’s Ely Standard and see your children and grandchildren inside our First Class pullout special

Pick up today's Ely Standard and see your children and grandchildren inside our First Class pullout special

Archant

If your child or grandchild goes to school in the East Cambridgeshire area then you may want to pick up a copy of today's Ely Standard newspaper.

Photographs have been taken at a number of schools across the area - so you'll likely spot your son or daughter in our pull-out First Class booklet, which sits inside today's paper.

The schools that are featured are:

- Ely St John's Primary School

- Isleham Church of England Primary School

- Isle of Ely Primary School - Butterfly class and Ladybird class

- Kennett Primary School

- King's Ely Acremont

- Downham Feoffees Primary School

- Little Thetford Primary School

- Littleport Community Primary School - class Goslings and class Owlets

You may also want to watch:

- Millfield Primary School - Rockets class and Stars class

- Mepal and Witcham Church of England Primary School

- Robert Arkenstall Primary School

- Rackham Primary School

- St Andrew's Primary School

- Stretham Community Primary School

- Sutton Church of England Primary School

- The Lantern Community Primary School

- The Shade Primary School

- Wilburton Church of England

Scroll through the pages of this special supplement see if your child and their class is featured.

Our thanks as always to the schools that welcomed us and support this annual feature.

