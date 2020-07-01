Ely Standard Business Awards announces new category specifically for those displaying resilience and innovation during pandemic

Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019. Small Business of the Year winner Page Medical Communications. Picture: IAN CARTER

Lockdown is easing, many more businesses are re-opening, and the economic life of Ely and East Cambridgeshire is being kick-started into recovery.



Our 2020 Ely Standard Business Awards may look a little different this year and we have added a new category specifically for those displaying resilience and innovation during the pandemic.

But as ever the awards promise to be the stand-out night of the year where firms and their people will be honoured for the hard work and achievements of the previous 12 months, however challenging they will have turned out to be.

The awards night has been postponed due to the current circumstances, initially taking place on Friday 25th September, it will now take place on Friday 4th December in the historic Ely Cathedral.

Whether your firm is a multi-national that boasts millions of pounds in annual profit or an innovative start-up making waves in your sector, these awards are open to any business with a success story that deserves telling.

Telling that story this year will, we believe, be as important in any of the years we have proudly hosted these awards.

Whether we like it or not, the United Kingdom is facing a seismic change.

The businesses that have not only survived but thrived during a prolonged period of political and economic turmoil deserve huge credit.

But one thing is certain – here in Ely we have the skill, passion and ingenuity to ensure plenty of outstanding businesses will prosper whatever is around the corner.

So now it is over to you. We want to know about growth, unexpected success and hard-won triumphs, ambitious plans come to fruition, new products and services – it is time to celebrate what you’ve achieved.

This is about more than profit and loss though; it is about something far more important than brands and logos. These awards celebrate your biggest asset – people.

It is your workforce that got you here and they will get your business nominated.

So, what are you waiting for? Decide which awards you want to enter and start applying.

Hopefully we will see you at Ely Cathedral on Friday 4th December.

One category we’re keen to find entries for is the Small Medium Enterprise of the Year category and it’s open to businesses from any sector with an annual turnover of up to a maximum of £3m.

Sponsored by CamOuse Financial Management Ltd, to win this prize you must include accounts for the most recent financial year showing turnover in the range required.

We spoke to last year’s Small Medium Enterprise of the Year winners Page Medical Communications Limited and found out what life has been like since winning their prize in 2019.

A spokesman said: “We continued to grow significantly since last year and we will be moving to new premises in April.

“We have reinforced our position as the go-to agency for healthcare communications specifically relating to infection and with the current global healthcare challenge of coronavirus this is more essential than ever.

“Winning last year was a great boost to our new team, many of whom have relocated to Ely to be part of Page Medical and has made them feel part of the local community.”