Two sent for trial following Ely stabbing - victim, 17, recovering from surgery in hospital

Lisle Lane, Ely, where two men were found carrying knives in public. Picture; GOOGLE Archant

Two people were sent for trial following an incident in Lisle Lane, Ely in which a teenager was stabbed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bartlomiej Juchiewicz, 18, of High Barns, Ely has been charged with possession of a knife in public and of "unlawfully and malicious" wounding.

Chase Crosswell, 19, of Chiefs Street, Ely has been charged with using or threatening "unlawful violence" towards another person. He is also charged with carrying a knife in public.

Both of the accused appeared before magistrates in Peterborough on November 11 and were sent for trial at Cambridge Crown Court. They will first appear at crown court on December 12.

You may also want to watch:

The victim, a 17 year-old boy, has undergone surgery for nerve damage following the incident on November 9, says a family friend.

"It may not be life threatening but certainly life changing even if he makes a full recovery," the friend posted on a police Facebook group. "He was stabbed five times"

"The shock and memories won't be wiped clean."

A police spokesman said the stabbing left the victim "hospitalised with serious but not life threatening injuries".