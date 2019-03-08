Advanced search

Two sent for trial following Ely stabbing - victim, 17, recovering from surgery in hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:42 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 13 November 2019

Lisle Lane, Ely, where two men were found carrying knives in public. Picture; GOOGLE

Two people were sent for trial following an incident in Lisle Lane, Ely in which a teenager was stabbed.

Bartlomiej Juchiewicz, 18, of High Barns, Ely has been charged with possession of a knife in public and of "unlawfully and malicious" wounding.

Chase Crosswell, 19, of Chiefs Street, Ely has been charged with using or threatening "unlawful violence" towards another person. He is also charged with carrying a knife in public.

Both of the accused appeared before magistrates in Peterborough on November 11 and were sent for trial at Cambridge Crown Court. They will first appear at crown court on December 12.

The victim, a 17 year-old boy, has undergone surgery for nerve damage following the incident on November 9, says a family friend.

"It may not be life threatening but certainly life changing even if he makes a full recovery," the friend posted on a police Facebook group. "He was stabbed five times"

"The shock and memories won't be wiped clean."

A police spokesman said the stabbing left the victim "hospitalised with serious but not life threatening injuries".

Most Read

Teenager ‘stabbed five times’ in Ely - victim in hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening’ injuries

Prickwillow Road in Ely where a 17-year-old was stabbed on Saturday, November 9. Picture: Google Maps

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite resigns

Jason Ablewhite, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, has resigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police plea for CCTV as criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported in Soham

Police are on the hunt for CCTV footage after criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported at Station Road in Soham. Picture: Google Maps

‘Every baby matters’ - service at Ely Cathedral to show support for those who have lost a baby

A service will be held at Ely Cathedral to show support for those who have lost a baby. Spectacular lights were displayed earlier this year for baby loss awareness week. Picture: James Billings

Mum’s heartfelt plea for witnesses after son, 20, receives serious ‘life changing’ injuries after A142 motor cycle collision

Josiah Harrington was seriously injured when his motor cycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture; FAMILY

