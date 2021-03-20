Published: 10:15 AM March 20, 2021

Year 3 pupils Noah, Harriet and Sachiel have a go on the new equipment - Credit: DMAT

A primary school in Ely is creating a specialised technology room thanks to a £4,000 charity donation.

Rebecca Ireland-Curtis, headteacher of Ely St Mary’s Church of England Junior School, was contacted by the Ely Community Unit Trust at the start of the pandemic to see if they could help with equipment.

However, as the school had already secured laptops for the children for remote learning through the Department for Education, she told the charity of her plans for a specialist STEM room.

She said: “I told them of our plans to set up a room based around STEM so children can have somewhere to go and have everything they need, and they loved the idea.

“They could see the huge impact it could make. We are so grateful for their support and can’t thank them enough.”

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Ireland-Curtis said the new STEM room would include 20 dedicated design and technology computers and hopes to have it set up for the new academic year in September.

She added that she also hopes the new STEM room will get more girls interested in technology and is looking to set up girls-only STEM clubs to offer that opportunity.

“We have found our girls are very forthright and will have a crack at anything,” she added.

"It is great to have mixed groups but sometimes the boys can take over a bit.

“Having clubs for the girls will allow them to explore the STEM area and to take apart some stereotypes.”

Richard Tyler, treasurer of Ely Community Unit Trust, which has also recently handed £5,000 to Ely Foodbank, said he was pleased the donation was being put to such good use.

He said: “It was just something we saw could help schools and families at this difficult time.

“We have offered donations to any school in the area which teaches children up to the age of 11.

“If there are any other schools that need help, we are quite prepared to help.”