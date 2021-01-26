Published: 9:00 AM January 26, 2021

The 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets are encouraging former cadets, staff and volunteers to send in their memories, past and present, to mark their 80-year anniversary. - Credit: Facebook/1094 Ely Squadron

They have achieved great success in the last 80 years, and it’s hoped the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets can achieve even more.

On February 5, the Squadron’s Air Training Corps will mark 80 years in existence and it is yet to be confirmed whether they will be classed as the top Squadron in the country.

John Donoghue, flying officer at 1094 Ely Squadron, said: “Although we are closely affiliated to the RAF our greatest achievement is probably the young people.

“The Squadron has transformed from a modest team to becoming one of the most successful in the region.

“We believe we represent Ely to the best of our ability and every individual in our squad is an important part of the community.”

Former cadets, staff and volunteers as well as non-members are being encouraged to send in their memories since the Ely Squadron formed.

Get in touch with the 1094 Ely Squadron through their Facebook page or email: 1094@ratac.mod.gov.uk.