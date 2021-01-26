City air cadets prepare for landmark day in history
- Credit: Facebook/1094 Ely Squadron
They have achieved great success in the last 80 years, and it’s hoped the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets can achieve even more.
On February 5, the Squadron’s Air Training Corps will mark 80 years in existence and it is yet to be confirmed whether they will be classed as the top Squadron in the country.
John Donoghue, flying officer at 1094 Ely Squadron, said: “Although we are closely affiliated to the RAF our greatest achievement is probably the young people.
“The Squadron has transformed from a modest team to becoming one of the most successful in the region.
“We believe we represent Ely to the best of our ability and every individual in our squad is an important part of the community.”
You may also want to watch:
Former cadets, staff and volunteers as well as non-members are being encouraged to send in their memories since the Ely Squadron formed.
Get in touch with the 1094 Ely Squadron through their Facebook page or email: 1094@ratac.mod.gov.uk.
Most Read
- 1 Van crashes into pram, killing five month old baby
- 2 Dad's emotional tribute after baby son dies in A10 horror crash
- 3 Son's touching tribute: 'My father fought with passion for that in which he believed'
- 4 Biggest village in Cambridgeshire to get even bigger
- 5 Man named following fatal collision
- 6 Max and Chloe become pioneers of community housing success in Cambs village
- 7 Ex-councillor launches 'one million steps' charity challenge
- 8 First large-scale Cambs Covid-19 vaccination centres open this week
- 9 Ambulance charity first in East to transfer Covid-19 patients by air