News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

City air cadets prepare for landmark day in history

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 9:00 AM January 26, 2021   
Ely Squadron mark 80-year anniversary

The 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets are encouraging former cadets, staff and volunteers to send in their memories, past and present, to mark their 80-year anniversary. - Credit: Facebook/1094 Ely Squadron

They have achieved great success in the last 80 years, and it’s hoped the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets can achieve even more. 

On February 5, the Squadron’s Air Training Corps will mark 80 years in existence and it is yet to be confirmed whether they will be classed as the top Squadron in the country. 

John Donoghue, flying officer at 1094 Ely Squadron, said: “Although we are closely affiliated to the RAF our greatest achievement is probably the young people. 

Ely Squadron mark 80-year anniversary

The 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets are encouraging former cadets, staff and volunteers to send in their memories, past and present, to mark their 80-year anniversary. - Credit: Facebook/1094 Ely Squadron

“The Squadron has transformed from a modest team to becoming one of the most successful in the region. 

“We believe we represent Ely to the best of our ability and every individual in our squad is an important part of the community.” 

Ely Squadron mark 80-year anniversary

The 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets are encouraging former cadets, staff and volunteers to send in their memories, past and present, to mark their 80-year anniversary. - Credit: Facebook/1094 Ely Squadron

Ely Squadron mark 80-year anniversary

The 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets are encouraging former cadets, staff and volunteers to send in their memories, past and present, to mark their 80-year anniversary. - Credit: Facebook/1094 Ely Squadron

You may also want to watch:

Former cadets, staff and volunteers as well as non-members are being encouraged to send in their memories since the Ely Squadron formed. 

Get in touch with the 1094 Ely Squadron through their Facebook page or email: 1094@ratac.mod.gov.uk.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Van crashes into pram, killing five month old baby
  2. 2 Dad's emotional tribute after baby son dies in A10 horror crash
  3. 3 Son's touching tribute: 'My father fought with passion for that in which he believed'
  1. 4 Biggest village in Cambridgeshire to get even bigger
  2. 5 Man named following fatal collision
  3. 6 Max and Chloe become pioneers of community housing success in Cambs village
  4. 7 Ex-councillor launches 'one million steps' charity challenge
  5. 8 First large-scale Cambs Covid-19 vaccination centres open this week
  6. 9 Ambulance charity first in East to transfer Covid-19 patients by air

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

NHS

New Google Search data reveals Ely is one of Britain’s most tired cities

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Weather

'Well, here's another nice mess you've gotten me into'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Care home still 'requires improvement'

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon

Flooding | Video

Flooding highlights outline of English Civil War fort as rain fills moat

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus