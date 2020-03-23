‘It’s a dream come true’ - Plenty of success for Ely air cadets after winning regional competition

Ely air cadets have won their place in a national air training corps competition. Pictures: FACEBOOK/ELY SQUADRON Archant

There was plenty of success for cadets from the 1094 Squadron Royal Air Force (City of Ely) to enjoy.

Regional Commandant Group captain Nigel Gorman and warrant officer Mark Giddings attended the central and east region’s top squadrons.

Each of the region’s six wing commanders had nominated their best squadron to compete in the Morris Trophy competition for the best air training corps (ATC) squadron.

The Lees, Morris and Marshall trophies are presented to the best and most improved ATC squadrons in the UK.

Having been judged by the group captain to be worthy representatives in the national competition, the Ely squadron will now join the five other regional winners from the UK and overseas to see who the top ATC unit is.

John Donoghue, Flying Officer, said: “We were humbled just to be selected by Wing Commander Kelly as his best Squadron as we know just how high the standard is in Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Wing, but to now go forward as one of the top six Squadrons in the Corps is a dream come true.”

