Cadet Danielle Doblados (L) and cadet Christian Montoya (R) have both been promoted to the rank of corporal at 1094 Ely squadron. - Credit: Facebook / 1094 Ely Squadron

Two cadets from 1094 Ely squadron were promoted to the rank of corporal last month (February).

Cadet Danielle Doblados and cadet Christian Montoya received their promotions during the week of February 14.

The news was shared on 1094 Ely squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets’ Facebook page.

A spokesperson for the squadron said: “Danielle and Christian joined the corps long before lockdown and since then have fully engaged with all cadet activities both face to face and virtual.

Cadet Christian Montoya (pictured) has been promoted to the rank of corporal at 1094 Ely squadron. - Credit: Facebook / 1094 Ely Squadron

“They’ve been involved in summer camps at RAF stations, national aerospace camps and a whole range of adventurous activities and sports even attaining wing blues.”

The cadets were congratulated on becoming corporals and were welcomed into the 1094 NCO Team.

Commenting on the Facebook post, CI Minchin said: “Cpl Doblados and Cpl Montoya, you both absolutlely deserve this recognition.

“You are a credit to RAFAC. We are lucky to have you on our squadron. Congratulations.”

Cadet Danielle Doblados (pictured) has been promoted to the rank of corporal at 1094 Ely squadron. - Credit: Facebook / 1094 Ely Squadron



