‘So much to see’ as alternative fayre returns for first time since 2019
- Credit: Michael Rouse
Mediums and tarot readers, craftspeople and traders returned to the first Ely Spring Pagan and Alternative Fayre since 2019 yesterday (Sunday).
Organised by Amber Ankh Events, the fayre was held at The Maltings and visitors were required to book into a specific session in advance to manage numbers and keep within Covid guidelines.
Two out of the three sessions were fully booked ahead of event, and many have praised the organisers for its approach to managing the day.
Among the exhibitors included a sculptor who creates wired fairies and other creatures as well as a craft beer producer who helps finance a rewilding programme for a meadow.
Mike Rouse, the former Mayor of Ely, attended the event and said: “There was such a lovely atmosphere and so much to see.”
Ely’s Autumn Pagan and Alternative Fayre 2021 is planned for later in the year on September 26.
