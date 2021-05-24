News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
‘So much to see’ as alternative fayre returns for first time since 2019

Louise Hepburn

Published: 1:20 PM May 24, 2021    Updated: 2:09 PM May 24, 2021
Exhibitors at the Ely Spring Pagan and Alternative Fayre 2021

Exhibitors at the Ely Spring Pagan and Alternative Fayre 2021 yesterday (Sunday). - Credit: Michael Rouse

Mediums and tarot readers, craftspeople and traders returned to the first Ely Spring Pagan and Alternative Fayre since 2019 yesterday (Sunday).

An artist exhibiting at Ely's Spring Pagan and Alternative Fayre 2021

Various artists were among the exhibitors at Ely's Spring Pagan and Alternative Fayre 2021. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Visitors to Ely's Spring Pagan and Alternative Fayre 2021 at The Maltings

Visitors to Ely's Spring Pagan and Alternative Fayre 2021 at The Maltings were required to book into a session in advance of the event. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Organised by Amber Ankh Events, the fayre was held at The Maltings and visitors were required to book into a specific session in advance to manage numbers and keep within Covid guidelines.

Two out of the three sessions were fully booked ahead of event, and many have praised the organisers for its approach to managing the day.

Mr Ds Wire Art exhibited at Ely's Spring Pagan and Alternative Fayre 2021

Mr Ds Wire Art was among the artists exhibiting at Ely's Spring Pagan and Alternative Fayre 2021. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Exhibitor at Ely's Spring Pagan and Alternative Fayre 2021

The last Ely's Spring Pagan and Alternative Fayre was held in 2019. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Among the exhibitors included a sculptor who creates wired fairies and other creatures as well as a craft beer producer who helps finance a rewilding programme for a meadow.

Mike Rouse, the former Mayor of Ely, attended the event and said: “There was such a lovely atmosphere and so much to see.”

Ely’s Autumn Pagan and Alternative Fayre 2021 is planned for later in the year on September 26.

Ely's Spring Pagan and Alternative Fayre 2021

Ely's Spring Pagan and Alternative Fayre 2021 was organised by Amber Ankh Events. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Ely's Spring Pagan and Alternative Fayre 2021 was held at The Maltings.

Ely's Spring Pagan and Alternative Fayre 2021 was held at The Maltings. A craft beer producer (pictured) was among the exhibitors. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Exhibitor at Ely's Spring Pagan and Alternative Fayre 2021

Over 25 exhibitors ranging from mediums and tarot readers attended Ely's Spring Pagan and Alternative Fayre 2021. - Credit: Michael Rouse

