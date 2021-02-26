News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Letter: Four new members join 'splash pad headquarters'

Logo Icon

Angela Haylock

Published: 12:20 PM February 26, 2021    Updated: 12:25 PM February 26, 2021
Four new members have joined the Splash Pad for Ely group. 

Four new members have joined the Splash Pad for Ely group. - Credit: SPLASH PAD FOR ELY GROUP

Splash pad update

Sitting here at 'Splash Pad Headquarters', with the weather getting warmer and lockdown easing, I think it’s a good time to start looking forward to the thought that Ely may get a splash pad.

As you may recall the City of Ely Council set up a working party which consists of Councilors Lis Every, Mike Rouse, Rebecca Denness, Alison Whelan and Christopher Phillips.

They have met a few times and have agreed to look seriously at our proposal.

We are delighted to announce the arrival of four new members to the group: Joe Hemsley-Rudd, Louise Kavanagh- Dixon, Janice Musto and Carla Coakley along with our original members; Bryony Braschi and Tracy Corley.

If anyone else would like to be part of this exciting project please contact angela@vcaec.org.uk for more information.

You may also want to watch:

Do you know anyone who would like a Splash Pad for Ely? Residents are invited to show their support via the group's Facebook page, Splash Pad for Ely, Cambs.

ANGELA HAYLOCK,  What's Your Game? project community facilitator 


Most Read

  1. 1 Delivery riders and drivers wanted as Deliveroo launches in Ely
  2. 2 Jail for violent man who kicked ex-girlfriend in the face
  3. 3 Hickford quits Manor Farm on eve of damning report
  1. 4 Traffic, noise and anti-social behaviour among objections to new youth centre
  2. 5 Council told in 2019 Chatteris factory would close
  3. 6 Skydiving dad raises £1,623 for hospital that saved two-year-old daughter's life
  4. 7 Ziggy is missing from Ely - your help is needed
  5. 8 East Cambs District Council is freezing council tax for eighth year in a row
  6. 9 Co-op open £2.2m store at Sutton near Ely
  7. 10 Sex offender jailed for deleting internet browsing history

Why I've joined splash pad group

Having grandchildren who live in the USA, I have so enjoyed watching them have fun at their local splash pad.

From being able to toddle in puddles to now enjoying the other water features as they grow older.

That's why I joined the splash pad group in Ely and am excited at both the opportunity to be able to help bring the project to fruition and, the potential of a new venue in Ely offering healthy outside activity for all ages.

Can’t wait to take my Ely-based grandchildren!

JANICE MUSTO, new member of the Splash Pad for Ely Group 


Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Thieving duo Michael King and Jody Barnes have been sentenced following multiple thefts across east Cambridgeshire.

Courts

Meat, fuel and garden tool thieves sentenced after multiple thefts

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Littleport teenagers charity bike ride

Charity News

Teenage cyclists double target after 200-mile charity trek

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Proposed site of an £8.4m care suite at the Princess of Wales Hospital, Ely. They are mostly for those with complex needs to remain independent. 

Princess of Wales Hospital

80 'care suites' boost for Ely in £8.4m scheme

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Fifty volunteers joined the Ely Litter Pickers group just 24 hours after Miroslava Katsur launched it on Facebook.

Environment News

50 volunteers join litter picking group in just 24 hours

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus