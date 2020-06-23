Advanced search

Nearly 2,000 people sign petition for splash pad

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 June 2020

Nearly 2,000 people have signed a petition set up by local parents to bring a splash pad to Ely.

Nearly 2,000 people have signed a petition set up by local parents to bring a splash pad to Ely. Picture: TRACY CORLEY

Nearly 2,000 people have signed a petition set up by local parents to bring a splash pad to Ely.

Nearly 2,000 people have signed a petition set up by local parents to bring a splash pad to Ely. Picture: TRACY CORLEY Nearly 2,000 people have signed a petition set up by local parents to bring a splash pad to Ely. Picture: TRACY CORLEY

Tracy Corley is among the parents who have worked with Ely Volunteer Centre’s Angela Haylock from the What’s My Game project to research what resources would be required to build and run their own splash pad.

The idea of the splash pad is for it to be a “fully accessible water play park which appeals to a broad range of ages whilst allowing all important vitamin D top ups, fresh air and exercise”.

Since meeting up in August 2019, the group of parents have set up a Facebook page to gain wider support that they can then show East Cambs Council.

Tracy said: “We have thoroughly researched costs, met with potential suppliers and council parks managers to look at similar set ups elsewhere.

“We have set up an online petition which, as at the time of typing this email, has 1,970 signatures.”

She added that a representative from their small group plans to virtually attend the next full council meeting on July 16 to present their case for a splash pad in the city.

The parents are hopeful the project can get the go ahead at this meeting as they believe it is a much-needed facility.

“This need is combined with the loss of the play park at the MOD site and the relocation, size and capacity of the new pool which residents are disappointed about,” Tracy added.

“The splash pad will bring in people from outside Ely who will spend their money in the High Street and keep local residents here rather than travelling in vast numbers to Cambridge and Newmarket.

“In order to evidence local support for the project we need to gather more signatures for our petition. And, with everything that’s going on, we all need something to look forward to.”

To sign the petition click here.

