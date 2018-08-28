Ely Speedwatch on the lookout for more volunteers

A poice officer pictured with members of the Ely Speedwatch team. Picture: ARCHANT. Archant

The Ely Speedwatch group is calling for more volunteers to join the team so that more of the city’s streets can be monitored.

The group, which is operated by East Cambs District Council, is looking to attract new members who are fed up with speeding drivers around the city’s streets.

Volunteers are trained to use speed indicator devises which display vehicle speeds.

Councillor Lis Every, on behalf of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Road Safety Partnership’s transport working group, said: “As councillors, speeding is one of the most often complaints we get from our residents.

“It is an unfortunate fact that drivers very often do not adhere to speed limits causing health and safety issues and reducing the quality of life for local communities.

“Were you aware that East Cambs operates a speedwatch scheme in Ely city?

“This works closely with the police and the City of Ely Council to help reduce the speed of vehicles to the speed limit and increase public awareness of inappropriate speed.

“We use the statistics produced by the police and council as evidence when we bid for the highways minor highways fund and we have been successful in securing these recently.”

She added: “A larger number of volunteers would enable us to cover more of our streets. We know that these teams are effective.

“The way it works is that the registered owner of any vehicle seen exceeding the speed limit is sent an advisory letter buy police, explaining that speeding is unacceptable to the local community and asking them to be more considered.

“Third time offenders (from any speedwatch team) receive a visit from a uniformed officer and are given strong words of advice to change their driving behaviour.”

For more information, visit www.communityspeedwatch.org or email marianne.pickering@cityofelycouncil.org.uk or elyspeedwatch@gmail.com