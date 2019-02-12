Long-awaited Ely Bypass up for a regional award

The Ely bypass which started in January 2017 opened to traffic in October 2018. The one stretch of road aims to ease congestion in the city. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Archant

Ely’s long-awaited Southern Bypass is up for a regional award.

The bypass is shortlisted in the community benefit category of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) awards.

The awards are held to celebrate some of the East of England’s most loved built environment projects in the east of England.

If the project wins the award for its category, it will be put forward for the regional project of the year title, which is awarded to a scheme that “demonstrates outstanding best practice and an exemplary commitment to adding value to its local area” said a spokesman for the awards.

All regional winners go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final in November 2019, for the chance to be crowned the overall UK winner in their respective category.

The RICS Awards 2019, East of England, will be held on Wednesday May 15 at The Apex in Bury St Edmonds.

For more information visit www.rics.org/eastawards.