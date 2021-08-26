Published: 12:48 PM August 26, 2021

A snake was rescued in the Ely area after a concerned resident alerted fire crews.

Firefighters from Ely Community Fire & Rescue Station carried out the unusual rescue after being flagged down by a member of the public.

The crew rescued the snake and safely released it back into the wild.

