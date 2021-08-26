A snake was rescued in the Ely area after a concerned resident alerted fire crews.
Firefighters from Ely Community Fire & Rescue Station carried out the unusual rescue after being flagged down by a member of the public.
The crew rescued the snake and safely released it back into the wild.
