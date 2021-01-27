Published: 11:40 AM January 27, 2021 Updated: 11:51 AM January 27, 2021

Ely slimmer Allyn Parker has dropped from 23 stone to 13 stone. He is pictured before and after the weight loss. - Credit: BELINDA LENNON

A slimmer from Ely who decided to lose weight following a health scare has lost 10 stone - including more than four stone during lockdown.

Since joining his Slimming World group in July 2019, Allyn Parker has gone from 23 stone to 13 stone and says that joining was a “lifeline”.

Like many men, Allyn initially thought that slimming clubs were aimed at women and assumed the focus would be on ‘diet’ food.

However, he decided to give it a try following a serious health scare.

He said: “Deep down I’d been unhappy with my weight for some time but it took me a long time to face up to it.

You may also want to watch:

“And then when I did admit to myself that I needed to lose weight I still didn’t want to ask for help.

Ely slimmer Allyn Parker has lost 10 stone. He is pictured before the weight loss. - Credit: BELINDA LENNON

“I’ve since learned that seeking help takes strength of character and getting support to make changes has given me a sense of confidence that is benefitting every aspect of my life.

“It was nerve-wracking walking through those doors for the first time but I wasn’t the only man there and everyone was so supportive.”

Allyn says the support and encouragement he’s received in his Slimming World virtual group has helped him stay on track with his weight loss and enabled him to achieve his target weight.

He added: “It’s been a real lifeline in helping me to hang on to those healthy habits I’ve built over the last 18 months.

Ely slimmer Allyn Parker has lost 10 stone - including more than four stone during lockdown. - Credit: BELINDA LENNON

“Now, I feel certain that I can manage my weight whatever life throws at me.”

As the weight came off, Allyn found he had more energy and so he was eager to use it.

He said: “I always thought that physical activity would be the best way to lose weight.

"But when I was at my heaviest I just wasn’t fit enough to do it.

"I’ve since realised that I needed to do more than just move more.

“I started by cycling where I could and as I got fitter, I started to push myself more.

"I can honestly say I feel like a different man since losing weight. Now I am much healthier and have more energy.”

Belinda Lennon, who runs two of the Ely Slimming World groups, said: “Allyn has done brilliantly and we’re all in awe of his transformation.

“And while so much has changed in the last few months his determination and motivation has remained the same – he’s a real inspiration to the group.

“I couldn’t be prouder of everything he's achieved!”

Call Belinda on 07971 077941 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk for more information.