Cathedral concert for Ely Sinfonia

Ely Sinfonia's performance of Verdi's Requiem at Ely Cathedral will provide a magnificent finale to Ely Eel Day. Picture: PATRICIA MATHIESON. Archant

Ely Sinfonia joins forces with Kings Lynn Festival Chorus to perform Verdi’s religious masterpiece, which is one of the best-loved requiems ever written, at Ely Cathedral on Saturday May 4

Performers include soprano Aoife O'Connell, mezzo-soprano Freya Jacklin, tenor Michael Solomon Williams, bassist Laurence Williams.

The conductor for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, is Steve Bingham.

Almost all of Verdi's most performed works are operas. But one, his Requiem, is probably performed almost more than any of his other compositions. Yet he almost didn't write it.

Visit www.elycathedral.org or call the box office on 01353 660349 to book tickets, which are £8 to £25.

