Published: 9:31 AM June 29, 2021

Cambridge cello star Joshua Lynch joins Ely Sinfonia at their Ely Cathedral concert on July 10. - Credit: ELY SINFONIA

Ely Sinfonia will give one of the first post-lockdown concerts in Ely Cathedral on July 10, with profits going to the cathedral’s 'music fund'.

The concert starts with Siegfried Idyll before rising British cello star Joshua Lynch joins the orchestra to play Haydn's witty, lyrical Cello Concerto No 2 in D major.

Cambridge-based Joshua is a prolific soloist, chamber musician and teacher. He has performed in Wigmore Hall and is a past winner of the Maurice Ravel International Academy of Music award (Musiciens Entre Guerre et Paix).

Current social distancing rules mean that masks are likely to be required and only 135 tickets are available, at £20 each.

They are available by calling Ely Cathedral Box Office (01353 660349), emailing box.office@elycathedral.org or online.

To find out more about Ely Sinfonia, call 01353 721007 or email publicity@elysinfonia.co.uk.