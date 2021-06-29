News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Ely Sinfonia back in business with cathedral concert fundraiser

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 9:31 AM June 29, 2021   
British cello star Joshua Lynch joins Ely Sinfonia at their Ely Cathedral concert on July 10.

Cambridge cello star Joshua Lynch joins Ely Sinfonia at their Ely Cathedral concert on July 10. - Credit: ELY SINFONIA

Ely Sinfonia will give one of the first post-lockdown concerts in Ely Cathedral on July 10, with profits going to the cathedral’s 'music fund'.

The concert starts with Siegfried Idyll before rising British cello star Joshua Lynch joins the orchestra to play Haydn's witty, lyrical Cello Concerto No 2 in D major.

Cambridge-based Joshua is a prolific soloist, chamber musician and teacher. He has performed in Wigmore Hall and is a past winner of the Maurice Ravel International Academy of Music award (Musiciens Entre Guerre et Paix).

Current social distancing rules mean that masks are likely to be required and only 135 tickets are available, at £20 each.

They are available by calling Ely Cathedral Box Office (01353 660349), emailing box.office@elycathedral.org or online.

To find out more about Ely Sinfonia, call 01353 721007 or email publicity@elysinfonia.co.uk.

You may also want to watch:

Ely Cathedral
Music
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video of man who spat at woman in Ely

Woman left 'terrified' after spitting assault

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 14/01/19 of a Lidl store in Crowthorne, Berkshire. More than 23,000 UK workers at s

Retail

Lidl lists Cambridgeshire locations for ‘potential store development’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
35mm film footage shot during the 1970s testing of the Hovertrain between Earith and Sutton 

Film | Video

'Most significant' Fens archive footage in years

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire MPs Anthony Browne and Lucy Frazer

Cambridgeshire Highways

£2m in government funding secured to explore A10 improvements

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus