Family 'thrilled' as pair's lockdown locks raise charity cash
A mother of two children who have raised funds for charity after growing their hair for at least two-and-a-half years said she is “thrilled” for their achievements.
Emily Rutterford, a year eight pupil at Ely College, and her brother Liam decided to grow their hair for the Little Princess Trust, which would later be cut off.
“Liam had been growing his hair since December 2018 and Emily since April 2017, and we really decided on the fundraiser page as boys don't tend to grow their hair so much,” Paula Rutterford, Emily and Liam’s mum, said.
The family are no strangers to contributing to charity, though.
Paula said she and Emily have previously donated hair to the Little Princess Trust, and since promoting their latest charity efforts last month, they have since raised over £430.
“All the family are thrilled and very appreciative that so many wonderful people have sponsored them,” Paula said.
Writing on their Twitter page, Ely College said: “Huge congratulations to Year 8 Franklin student Emily and her brother."
To donate, visit: https://www.facebook.com/donate/440653530568701/.
