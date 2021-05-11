News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Family 'thrilled' as pair's lockdown locks raise charity cash

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 9:00 AM May 11, 2021   
Ely siblings raise funds for Little Princess Trust

Liam and Emily Rutterford before (left) and after their haircut. They have raised over £430 for the Little Princess Trust and will donate their hair (right) to the charity. - Credit: Family

A mother of two children who have raised funds for charity after growing their hair for at least two-and-a-half years said she is “thrilled” for their achievements. 

Emily Rutterford, a year eight pupil at Ely College, and her brother Liam decided to grow their hair for the Little Princess Trust, which would later be cut off. 

“Liam had been growing his hair since December 2018 and Emily since April 2017, and we really decided on the fundraiser page as boys don't tend to grow their hair so much,” Paula Rutterford, Emily and Liam’s mum, said. 

Ely siblings raise funds for Little Princess Trust

Liam and Emily Rutterford before their haircut. They have raised over £430 for the Little Princess Trust and will donate their hair to the charity. - Credit: Family

The family are no strangers to contributing to charity, though. 

Paula said she and Emily have previously donated hair to the Little Princess Trust, and since promoting their latest charity efforts last month, they have since raised over £430. 

Ely siblings grow and cut hair for Little Princess Trust

Liam and Emily Rutterford after their haircut. They have raised over £430 for the Little Princess Trust and will donate their hair to the charity. - Credit: Family

You may also want to watch:

“All the family are thrilled and very appreciative that so many wonderful people have sponsored them,” Paula said. 

Writing on their Twitter page, Ely College said: “Huge congratulations to Year 8 Franklin student Emily and her brother."

To donate, visit: https://www.facebook.com/donate/440653530568701/

