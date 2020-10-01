Ely student jumps her way to national equestrian championships
PUBLISHED: 15:37 01 October 2020
Archant
For one Ely student, she may not have dreamt of a better result.
Adele Shaw, a year 10 student at King’s Ely and also a horse rider, has gone on to qualify for the National Schools Equestrian Association’s Showjumping Championships.
Adele, who rode with her pony Lulu in the qualifying stage, were on top form to win the 1m 10cm class to progress to the championships at Addington Equestrian Centre in Buckinghamshire in April next year.
Jonathan Shaw, head of King’s Ely Senior, could not be more delighted for one of his student’s achievements.
He said: “We were delighted to hear of Adele’s continued equestrian success. She is competing at a very high level and we wish her the very best for the national championships next spring.”
Fellow Cambridgeshire showjumper Bianca Seward-Morris also competed on the national stage at the All England Jumping Championships at Hickstead last month.
