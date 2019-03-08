Advanced search

Shoplifter who took a shine to Jack Daniels and to Bacardi wanted in connection with two thefts on same day

PUBLISHED: 15:29 27 September 2019

Do you know this man? East Cambs Police are looking to speak to him in connection with two shoplifting incidents in Ely. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

Do you know this man? East Cambs Police are looking to speak to him in connection with two shoplifting incidents in Ely. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

Archant

Shop keepers across east Cambridgeshire have been alerted to a possible offender who some fear may strike again.

Do you know this man? East Cambs Police are looking to speak to him in connection with two shoplifting incidents in Ely. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICEDo you know this man? East Cambs Police are looking to speak to him in connection with two shoplifting incidents in Ely. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

Photographs of a suspect are being circulated by police after two offences of shoplifting were reported on the same day and at the same shop.

A spokesman for East Cambs Police, posting details on their Facebook page, asked simply: "Do you know this man? "

The spokesman said they were looking to speak to him in connection with two shoplifting incidents in Ely.

The incidents occurred on the same day - September 26 within hours of one another at the One Stop store on St John's Road, Ely.

Do you know this man? East Cambs Police are looking to speak to him in connection with two shoplifting incidents in Ely. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICEDo you know this man? East Cambs Police are looking to speak to him in connection with two shoplifting incidents in Ely. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

The suspect entered the store and attempted to pay for a bottle of Jack Daniels and a bottle of Bacardi, but when his card didn't work he fled the store with the alcohol.

You may also want to watch:

"He then did the same thing again just hours later," said the spokesman.

The alcohol stolen is believed to be worth approximately £100.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 35/69200/19, or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

One person commented on Facebook: "Print this image off and display in your store as WANTED.

"You are not breaching Data Protection Laws as you are not giving any personal details. Inform any local business nearby as well."

Another posted that it was the same man suspected of theft from another store locally.

Most Read

Twitter storm over MP Lucy Frazer’s email - Labour calls for her to ‘consider her position’ whilst Lib Dems calls for Prime Minister to resign

MP Lucy Frazer under fire on social media over an email she sent defending the Prime Minister's decision to prorogue Parliament. The Supreme Court decided the suspension was illegal and so its back to work for MPs. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Travellers set up camp on Soham car park

A group of travellers have left Clay Street car park in Soham. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

What an amazing night - the winners and finalists enjoying their success at the 2019 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019 Business of the Year Bluebire Care

Missing man found safe in Landbeach area

A man who went missing from his home in Milton this morning has been found safe in the Landbeach area.

Theft of a BMW from outside victim’s home was one of a series of crimes involving vehicles over the weekend in East Cambs

Stolen BMW from Fordham. Police in East Cambs are investigating this and other vehicle related offences in the district at the weekend Picture; DUNCAN DAVY

Most Read

Twitter storm over MP Lucy Frazer’s email - Labour calls for her to ‘consider her position’ whilst Lib Dems calls for Prime Minister to resign

MP Lucy Frazer under fire on social media over an email she sent defending the Prime Minister's decision to prorogue Parliament. The Supreme Court decided the suspension was illegal and so its back to work for MPs. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Travellers set up camp on Soham car park

A group of travellers have left Clay Street car park in Soham. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

What an amazing night - the winners and finalists enjoying their success at the 2019 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019 Business of the Year Bluebire Care

Missing man found safe in Landbeach area

A man who went missing from his home in Milton this morning has been found safe in the Landbeach area.

Theft of a BMW from outside victim’s home was one of a series of crimes involving vehicles over the weekend in East Cambs

Stolen BMW from Fordham. Police in East Cambs are investigating this and other vehicle related offences in the district at the weekend Picture; DUNCAN DAVY

Latest from the Ely Standard

Shoplifter who took a shine to Jack Daniels and to Bacardi wanted in connection with two thefts on same day

Do you know this man? East Cambs Police are looking to speak to him in connection with two shoplifting incidents in Ely. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

‘Let’s focus on what we can change’ - community group Eco Ely raise awareness of environmental issues, sustainability and recycling

Community group Eco Ely aims to raise awareness of environmental issues, sustainability and recycling. Pictured at Ely Market Place. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

‘Have a heart please’ - family of teenager who had ‘pride and joy’ vintage Land Rover stolen in Isleham beg thieves to return it

Family of teenager who had ‘pride and joy’ vintage Land Rover stolen in Isleham beg thieves to return it. Picture: ZOE LEESON

New Ely coffee shop has heritage at heart on Lancaster Way

New Ely coffee shop has heritage at heart on Lancaster Way. Picture: APEX/ CLARE BUTLER

Travellers move on from Chatteris car park after a stay that lasted just 48 hours

Furrowfields car park, Chatteris, today (Fri) at 10am. It shows a number of travellers who had parked up on Wednesday and occupying part of the site. By lunchtime today, says Fenlanc Council, they had left. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists