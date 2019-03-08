Shoplifter who took a shine to Jack Daniels and to Bacardi wanted in connection with two thefts on same day

Do you know this man? East Cambs Police are looking to speak to him in connection with two shoplifting incidents in Ely. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE Archant

Shop keepers across east Cambridgeshire have been alerted to a possible offender who some fear may strike again.



Photographs of a suspect are being circulated by police after two offences of shoplifting were reported on the same day and at the same shop.

A spokesman for East Cambs Police, posting details on their Facebook page, asked simply: "Do you know this man? "

The spokesman said they were looking to speak to him in connection with two shoplifting incidents in Ely.

The incidents occurred on the same day - September 26 within hours of one another at the One Stop store on St John's Road, Ely.



The suspect entered the store and attempted to pay for a bottle of Jack Daniels and a bottle of Bacardi, but when his card didn't work he fled the store with the alcohol.

"He then did the same thing again just hours later," said the spokesman.

The alcohol stolen is believed to be worth approximately £100.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 35/69200/19, or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

One person commented on Facebook: "Print this image off and display in your store as WANTED.

"You are not breaching Data Protection Laws as you are not giving any personal details. Inform any local business nearby as well."

Another posted that it was the same man suspected of theft from another store locally.