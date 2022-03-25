News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Local shanty band release new album at launch event

Katie Woodcock

Published: 8:00 AM March 25, 2022
'Isle 'ave a Shanty (pictured) released their new album 'Swinging the Lamp' earlier this month (March).

'Isle 'ave a Shanty (pictured) released their new album 'Swinging the Lamp' earlier this month (March). - Credit: 'Isle 'ave a Shanty

A local shanty band released their new album at a launch event in Sutton earlier this month (March). 

‘Isle ‘ave a Shanty launched ‘Swinging the Lamp’ with a ‘rousing, stomping and ultimately’ emotional set in Glebe Hall – the very room in which they recorded it. 

Invitations to the evening were sent to those who had supported them on their journey so far, including everyone who had booked them over the last three years as well as family, friends and supporters. 

Local radio legend, Sue Marchant, introduced the band to the audience, that also included the man behind the record, producer Barry Watson. 

'Isle 'ave a Shanty launched their new album called 'Swinging the Lamp' at a launch event in Sutton.

'Isle 'ave a Shanty launched their new album called 'Swinging the Lamp' at a launch event in Sutton earlier this month (March). - Credit: 'Isle 'ave a Shanty

A spokesperson for the band, ‘Sea Sick’ Stuart Green, said: “It was a truly fantastic evening and we are so grateful for those that support us and came along to enjoy the show. 

“We hope this is just the beginning of a long voyage!” 

The album includes classic shanties, powerful narrative ballads and the band’s own song about Ely. 

It is available on CD by contacting them on email islehaveashanty@yahoo.com, or on sale at any of their shows. 

Music
Sutton News
Ely News

