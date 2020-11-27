Advanced search

Scrubs for doctors and nurses thanks to £850 rotary donation

PUBLISHED: 13:39 27 November 2020

Ely Scrub Hub bought fabric to make scrubs for doctors and nurses at the Princess of Wales Hospital thanks to a £850 grant from the Ely Hereward Rotary Club. The team at Fitzwilliam House care home in Cottenham in their scrubs. Picture: ELY SCRUB HUB

Ely Scrub Hub bought fabric to make scrubs for doctors and nurses at the Princess of Wales Hospital thanks to a £850 grant from the Ely Hereward Rotary Club. The team at Fitzwilliam House care home in Cottenham in their scrubs. Picture: ELY SCRUB HUB

Archant

The Ely Scrub Hub has bought fabric to make scrubs for doctors and nurses at the Princess of Wales Hospital thanks to a £850 grant from the Ely Hereward Rotary Club.

Ely Scrub Hub bought fabric to make scrubs for doctors and nurses at the Princess of Wales Hospital thanks to a £850 grant from the Ely Hereward Rotary Club. Photo of some scrub hub Covid-19 scrubs. Picture: ELY SCRUB HUBEly Scrub Hub bought fabric to make scrubs for doctors and nurses at the Princess of Wales Hospital thanks to a £850 grant from the Ely Hereward Rotary Club. Photo of some scrub hub Covid-19 scrubs. Picture: ELY SCRUB HUB

The hub, which was formed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to help protect frontline workers, also bought plain fabric to make scrubs for other settings and materials that can be used to make masks.

Frank Connolly, of the Ely Hereward Rotary Club, added that “there is still a reasonable stock of this fabric in their stores to make more sets of scrubs if they are needed”.

The grant was made by the Rotary in Britain and Ireland (RIBI) Covid-19 Fund via the Ely Hereward Rotary Club.

MORE: Army of volunteers make and donate hundreds of scrubs to care givers across the county

The Ely Scrub Hub was formed in May when an Ely woman recruited 100 volunteers to help make and donate scrubs, caps and masks for frontline workers across Cambridgeshire.

Lesley Partridge, who runs Sew Much To Do, originally set up the Ely Scrub Hub to give “some of the ladies something to do during lockdown”.

Search for Ely and surrounding villages - Scrub Hub (Formerly For the Love of Scrubs) on Facebook.

For more information about the Ely Scrub Hub, contact Christina Rozeik via email: christina.rozeik@gmail.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Scrubs for doctors and nurses thanks to £850 rotary donation

Ely Scrub Hub bought fabric to make scrubs for doctors and nurses at the Princess of Wales Hospital thanks to a £850 grant from the Ely Hereward Rotary Club. The team at Fitzwilliam House care home in Cottenham in their scrubs. Picture: ELY SCRUB HUB

Gardening guru decides to call it a day after 17 years of helping other people

After 17 Years of helping others with their gardens, Steve Twigden (left) retired from his position as the Helping Hands Garden Project supervisor. He is pictured with Granville Hawkes the project and development manager at the Voluntary Community Action East Cambs group. Picture: VCAE

Inspired photographer to launch own business in bid to reach the top

Dan Starling (pictured) has launched his own business and has already received bookings for his new studio as he looks to develop his career in photography. Picture: SUPPLIED/LAURA STARLING

Would you know what to do if your car hit a deer?

Deer cross the road - East Anglia is the UK epicentre of deer on the road. Picture: ARCHANT

We’re in Tier 2 - and here’s a complete list of what you can and cannot do after December 2

Health secretary Matt Hancock has announced the Tier system - and Cambridgeshire is on the list in Tier 2. Picture: PA Wire