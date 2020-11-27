Scrubs for doctors and nurses thanks to £850 rotary donation

The Ely Scrub Hub has bought fabric to make scrubs for doctors and nurses at the Princess of Wales Hospital thanks to a £850 grant from the Ely Hereward Rotary Club.

The hub, which was formed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to help protect frontline workers, also bought plain fabric to make scrubs for other settings and materials that can be used to make masks.

Frank Connolly, of the Ely Hereward Rotary Club, added that “there is still a reasonable stock of this fabric in their stores to make more sets of scrubs if they are needed”.

The grant was made by the Rotary in Britain and Ireland (RIBI) Covid-19 Fund via the Ely Hereward Rotary Club.

The Ely Scrub Hub was formed in May when an Ely woman recruited 100 volunteers to help make and donate scrubs, caps and masks for frontline workers across Cambridgeshire.

Lesley Partridge, who runs Sew Much To Do, originally set up the Ely Scrub Hub to give “some of the ladies something to do during lockdown”.

For more information about the Ely Scrub Hub, contact Christina Rozeik via email: christina.rozeik@gmail.com