Published: 2:54 PM January 4, 2021 Updated: 3:04 PM January 4, 2021

Many schools across Ely plan to open as normal this week despite fears of a rise in Covid-19 cases across the country. - Credit: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

It's business as usual for many schools across Ely as they plan to open as normal this week despite fears of a rise in Covid-19 cases across the country.

King's Ely, Isle of Ely Primary School, Spring Meadow Infant & Nursery School are among those remaining open in the Ely area.

Meanwhile, Highfield Academy is officially opening on Thursday, to allow for two extra staff training days.

The school's headteacher confirmed that letters have been sent out to parents.

And Soham Village College will be open to key worker/vulnerable children this week, before welcoming Year 11 back from next week.

We are awaiting confirmation on whether Ely St Mary’s Church of England Junior School will be open or closed.

Today, Cambridgeshire County Council issued advice to schools after trade unions recommended members not to attend due to safety concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes after the council reiterated the phased return of secondary school pupils prior to a full return from January 18.

It comes after the National Education Union (NEU) advised members it would not be safe to return to classrooms today.

That led to many schools taking the decision to keep their doors shut, with many saying they could not guarantee safety due to staff shortages.

The increased rates of the new Covid-19 variant are among the concerns.

