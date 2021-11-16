Students and staff across Ely schools paid their respects to those who lost their lives during special services and initiatives to commemorate Remembrance Day.

At the Lantern Primary School, pupils came together via Microsoft Teams to take part in a Remembrance Day assembly at 11am.

Lantern school Remembrance - Credit: Lantern school

The school listened to the Last Post and sat silently for two minutes.

Following the assembly, pupils took part in art activities and listened to poems about remembrance which helped to mark the day’s significance.

Benita Sherrington, acting principal, said: “In addition to our special service, our Year 6 pupils recycled plastic bottles to create 200 poppies which they planted into the bank of our front playground for us all to enjoy.

“After all the poppies were placed, pupils observed two minutes silence in front of the display which moved some to tears.

“The significance of the ceremony was made more poignant for the Year 6 pupils who are currently studying World War Two.

At Downham Feoffees Primary Academy (DFPA, the principal, Susan Jaques, led an outdoor assembly to commemorate Armistice Day.”

All members of the school community, including the chair of DFPA's Academy Council, Mr. Hollington, observed the two-minute silence at 11:00am. DFPA’s Heads of Pupil Voice read the famous poem ‘In Flanders Fields’ by John McCrae.

Julia Stead, assistant principal, said: “It was very moving to see such respect and consideration shown by all our children.

During the afternoon, as part of DFPA’s work to link maths with the wider curriculum, Year 1 enjoyed using 2D shapes to print poppies, plus different types of paper to create landscape backgrounds. Year 6 continued to link all activities to their topic this term, World War II.

At Ely College, which is also part of CMAT, the school observed a two-minute silence at 11am on Thursday but deferred their official Act of Remembrance to Friday as the college was hosting the school vaccination team for the delivery of the Flu Vaccines for students.

Ely College pay their respect on Remembrance Day - Credit: Ely College

The following day, students gathered once again, joined by the Ely Branch of the Royal British Legion standard bearers. The college’s principal, Simon Warburton, read the Exhortation and the music students sounded the Last Post.