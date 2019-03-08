Families come together to raise much-needed funds for Ely schools
PUBLISHED: 11:15 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 30 July 2019
Archant
Two schools in Ely came together to raise much-needed funds at this year's summer fayre.
Spring Meadow Infant & Nursery School alongside Ely St Mary's CoE Junior School held their annual event recently, which was opened by Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse.
In total, £2,422 was raised with £1,211 going to each school to help local schoolchildren in their education.
Families were in attendance, with each adult and child having a fun-filled afternoon as the local community united for the cause.
Annette Blewett, headteacher at Spring Meadow Infant & Nursery School, said: "In spite of the rain, we raised much-needed funds to provide those extra special things for the children to use at school which our budgets can no longer fund.
"A very big thank you to the Mayor of Ely who always supports us and all of the friends and parents of both schools who work tirelessly to make the day a success."