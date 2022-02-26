King's Ely have applied to install a new all-weather sports pitch which aim to make an "important contribution" to pupils and the wider community. - Credit: Surfacing Standards Limited

A school is hoping plans to install an all-weather pitch will act as an “important contribution” to help inspire more people to take up sport.

Plans have been submitted to create an external artificial grass pitch at King’s Ely, south of its existing pitch..

Surfacing Standards Limited, on behalf of King’s School, say the proposals “would give rise to a considerable benefit to pupils of King’s Ely and associated local and visiting schools”.

They believe this will be achieved “through the provision of enhanced playing facilities and the opportunity for usage throughout the year”.

The plans, which will be 6,441 square metres in size, include perimeter fencing which will “provide an adequate ball-stop to retain balls within the field of play”, as well as for security.

Surfacing Standards Limited say the open steel mesh fencing and entrance gates will tie in with the height, aesthetic look, and nature of the existing all-weather pitch”.

New LED floodlights are also proposed to replace the existing system which are thought to be over 25-years-old.

By installing new lights, the school can “further the benefit and savings of the ongoing running cost, carbon footprint and bring down the overall spillage around the site”.

The pitch, which will have hard standing for spectators, will look to be used by both King’s Ely and the wider community.

It is hoped the artificial hockey pitches can be used up to 10pm Mondays to Sundays if needed to allow for fixtures and competitions.

Surfacing Standards Limited say the plans aim to “provide greater opportunities for school pupils to participate in sport and physical activity for health improvement and development of their skill.”

They say the self-funding facility will help cut the dropout rate in sports participation amongst different age groups by providing “modern facilities.

“It will provide access to high-quality open spaces, opportunities for sport and recreation and can make an important contribution to the health and wellbeing of communities.”

And by building the pitch on an existing playing field, it is thought that will be compensated by “an equivalent, better provision by more robust and durable facilities”.