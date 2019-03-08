Advanced search

Special school in East Cambridgeshire comes together for hilarious leavers' music video featuring dancing teachers

PUBLISHED: 10:55 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 26 July 2019

Highfield Ely Academy has released its annual leavers� music video which features dancing teachers and students. Picture: Highfield Ely Academy

Highfield Ely Academy has released its annual leavers� music video which features dancing teachers and students. Picture: Highfield Ely Academy

Highfield Ely Academy

Staff at one of Cambridgeshire's special schools have come together to film a hilarious leavers' music video.

Teachers from Highfield Ely Academy danced along to hits from Dolly Parton, Queen, Carly Rae Jepsen and The Proclaimers in the eight-minute video.

The video, which already has over 4,000 views, takes viewers for a tour around the school which is based near Ely city centre and introduces members of staff along the way.

A huge effort was made by the school as it can clearly be seen in the end credits that everyone at Highfield Ely Academy got involved in some way or form.

The school is one of Cambridgeshire's special schools made up of 120 pupils from early years to year 14 - facilities include multi-sensory, soft play and sound and light rooms.

Highfield already has an excellent reputation and after well-known author Mark Lowery visited recently, he said he was "blown away" by everything he saw.

He said: "I just wanted to say how blown away I was by everything I saw when I came to visit you last week.

"I've worked in education for a long time and visited hundreds of schools, but there was something unique about Highfield."

