School pupils put best foot forward to help raise more than £4,000

Pupils at the Lantern Community Primary School in Ely put their best foot forward in a fun run to help raise more than £4,000.

The fun run, organised by the Friends of The Lantern School (FOTLS), was started as a creative alternative to the fundraising activities that could not happen due to Covid-19.

The primary school, which is part of the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT), put in a lot of preparation to ensure the fun run was safe for pupils involved in all year groups.

Pupils ran different distances depending on age. Pre-school and reception pupils ran 400m, Year 1 and 2 pupils ran 1km, Year 3 and 4 ran 3km and Year 5 and 6 ran 5km.

Each class ran the distance as a class bubble to ensure social distancing was maintained.

David Lawrence, principal, said: “Pupils had a fantastic time and it was great to see them having fun outside and enjoying themselves safely.

“They have all returned to school in an extremely positive manner, adjusting to the many Covid-19 restrictions and adapting remarkably quickly.

“We are so grateful for the support offered across the community, especially in these difficult times. I want to thank everyone involved for their compassion, co-operation and encouragement.”

Pupils were allowed to paint their faces, with some choosing to be animals, and others even coloured their hair and wore wigs for the race. Teachers also joined in the fun and wore fancy dress.

FOTLS arranged for professional banners to be displayed around the track and set up an app for donations.

Under usual circumstances, pupils would have designed Christmas cards, hosted a disco and even set up a film night to raise funds.

FOTLS chair Andrea Roose said: “FOTLS are delighted to have organised the fun run. Not only have we raised funds for our school in these strange times but it has also raised the spirits of all the pupils who participated.

“Our thanks go to the school community for rallying behind us and supporting the event.”

Donations for the fundraiser can still be made.