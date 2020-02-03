Advanced search

Torchlight procession by pro-Remain supporters gather by the clock of Ely Cathedral to commemorate the moment Britain parts company with Europe

70 pro-Remain supporters gather at Ely Cathedral as the countdown to our departure from Europe began. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

More than 70 pro-Remain supporters turned up on Friday night at Ely Cathedral to commemorate the moment Britain left the EU.

Chief among those was Alex Mayer, the former Labour MEP, who described it as a "sad day".

She said that Brexit "is not going to change the values of people here tonight carrying lanterns.

"We are shining a light of hope and we particularly want to send a message to those European citizens who have made their homes here in Britain that they are not just tolerated but truly welcome here."

She said it was a chance for the 48 per cent of those who voted to remain to "talk tonight about how we feel as we go through this".

As 11pm struck on the cathedral clock pro European supporters, with a few onlookers, were gathered on Cross Green waving the European flag and singing Auld Lang Syne while BBC and ITV cameras rolled.

One local councillor described it as "an historic moment and a democratic protest".

