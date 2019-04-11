Advanced search

Thirty years on son follows in his mother’s footsteps by representing Ely salon in national hairdressing competition final

11 April, 2019 - 15:35
Staff and stylists from Snipetts in Ely who have reached the final of a major L'Oréal hairdressing competition. Picture: SUPPLIED

History was made after a young man from Littleport reached the final in a hairdressing competition his mum reached 30 years ago.

Under the wing of Snipetts hairdressers in Ely, the team of stylists and their young model George, have reached the final of an exclusive L’Oréal competition.

Two teams from the East Cambridgeshire salon were successful in entering the Colour Trophy and Men’s Image Award for 2019.

The groups were selected by judges to go through to the eastern region finals which were held at the Duxford Imperial War Museum on Monday (April 8).

Elspeth Sculthorpe, Ely salon owner, said: “I am so very proud of the hard work and determination of both of my teams.

“It is very rare for a small salon like ours to reach the finals, to even get to the semi finals for us was a great achievement.”

“It is a fantastic opportunity for the teams to demonstrate their high level of skills and creativity.”

The Men’s Image Award model, George Harrison from Littleport, scooped the top prize at the regional finals and will now compete in the London finals.

Rosie and Eleanor, the stylists responsible for George’s hair, said: “We are absolutely made up to have reached the finals.

“After not placing two years ago, to being the outright winner is just amazing.”

Mr Harrison’s mother, Sarah Harrison, was the Ely salon’s entry to the same competition in 1989 and was styled by Snipetts’ senior stylist, Donna Winters.

Mrs Sculthorpe added: “I am so lucky to have such an amazing team working with me. Everyone is supporting our teams and I cannot wait for the finals in June.”

The salon’s second team, made up of Vicki Singh and Lucy Robbins with model Jessie Short and make-up artist Ali Fullerton, were also shortlisted for an award.

They are now in the top six for the eastern region in the Colour Trophy. They now have the chance of being selected to go through to the final.

Miss Robbins said: “I was very excited to enter as the colourist this year for the first time and to be placed in the top six is incredible.

“What an achievement for us and the whole salon. We are so lucky to have a boss who encourages and supports us daily within the salon and with personal development.”

The final takes place on Monday, June 3 at Battersea Evolution in London where the top prize of an exclusive two-day European trip will be up for grabs.

