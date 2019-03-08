Fun and games at Ely supermarket for Comic Relief
PUBLISHED: 12:59 18 March 2019
Archant
Games and fun were held in the Ely branch of Sainsbury’s to raise money for this year’s Red Nose Day.
Leg waxing, hunt the nose and name the monkey were among the activities on offer which customers enjoyed to help raise money for charity.
A spokesman for the Lisle Lane store said: “It was a really good turn out. You could see customers enjoyed getting involved.
“All the stalls were popular. Staff had made a great effort fund raising for a worthy cause.”
Our store always gets involved with either Comic Relief or Sport Relief events every year, he added.
The total amount raised is yet to calculated.
Activities at the supermarket included an inter store quiz for staff at Milldenhall, then in store at Ely games included name the monkey, name the swan, a cake stall, tombola, leg waxing for staff and hunt the noses.
The in store branch of Specsavers and Argos also helped out on the day.