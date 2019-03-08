Fun and games at Ely supermarket for Comic Relief

Staff host fund raising activities at the Ely Sainsbury's store for Red Nose Day. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

Games and fun were held in the Ely branch of Sainsbury’s to raise money for this year’s Red Nose Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff host fund raising activities at the Ely Sainsbury's store for Red Nose Day. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Staff host fund raising activities at the Ely Sainsbury's store for Red Nose Day. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Leg waxing, hunt the nose and name the monkey were among the activities on offer which customers enjoyed to help raise money for charity.

A spokesman for the Lisle Lane store said: “It was a really good turn out. You could see customers enjoyed getting involved.

“All the stalls were popular. Staff had made a great effort fund raising for a worthy cause.”

Our store always gets involved with either Comic Relief or Sport Relief events every year, he added.

The total amount raised is yet to calculated.

Activities at the supermarket included an inter store quiz for staff at Milldenhall, then in store at Ely games included name the monkey, name the swan, a cake stall, tombola, leg waxing for staff and hunt the noses.

The in store branch of Specsavers and Argos also helped out on the day.