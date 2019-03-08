Learn to sail at Ely Sailing Club – beginners are welcome

Are you looking for a new way to get outdoors and active or find something you can enjoy together with the family?

If the answer is yes, Ely Sailing Club and Training Centre could well have the answer for you.

Ely Sailing Club is based at Roswell Pits in Ely, Cambridgeshire.

The sailing is always interesting, challenging and fun.

We are a recognised Royal Yachting Association (RYA) training centre providing a range of sailing courses, powerboat courses and first aid tuition.

The club is family orientated and run by its members, for its members, with good value and enjoyment for all.

We offer a huge variety of training opportunities and we teach children and adults who need to learn the basics.

Anyone taking an RYA course for the first time will be given free membership for the season.

Our facilities, equipment and procedures are annually inspected by the RYA. A rescue safety boat is always on the water during the sessions.

RYA Adult Sailing Courses

RYA Adult Sailing Course - Level 1

The aim of the RYA Level 1 dinghy sailing courses is to provide a sound introduction to the sport of sailing.

You will learn basic boat handling skills and essential background knowledge.

With an instructor and two other students in the boat with you, learning the first steps will be an exciting and enjoyable experience. Ideally suited to complete beginners or those that have only sailed a little.

No experience required, minimum age 16 years.

RYA Adult Sailing Course - Level 2

On completion of the RYA Level 2 dinghy sailing course, the successful sailor will be safety conscious, have a basic knowledge of sailing and be capable of sailing without an instructor on board in light winds. During the course a capsize recovery will be conducted in a controlled manner, with a rescue craft in attendance.

Level 1 or other experience. Minimum age: 16 years.

RYA Young Sailors Scheme

The RYA Young Sailors Scheme has been developed to encourage young people to learn to sail in stages.

The minimum age for any of our courses is 8 years.

With each of the stages expressed in terms of competencies, it gives instructors the flexibility to sign off each part of the syllabus as competence in that skill is demonstrated. Nobody can fail - they may just need a little more time and experience. Sailing is a sport which gets better with practice, and you should try to sail between courses whenever you can. Practice makes perfect.

Certificates are not awarded simply for attending a course.

Our aims are to ensure they will have had a lot of fun, learn a great deal and want to continue sailing in the future.

The certificates within our Youth Sailing Scheme are a significant achievement. Instructors sign off each skill as you complete it and, once completed, your certificate can be of use in other areas of your study or activities such as PE at school, or the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.

RYA Children's Sailing Course - Stage 1

By the end of this introductory two-day RYA Stage 1 sailing course you will have had a great time! You should also be able to: launch a dinghy and get under way; steer and turn a dinghy when sailing; tie figure of eight knots; be confident in the water wearing personal buoyancy.

Ideal for complete beginners

No experience required. Minimum age: eight years

RYA Children's Sailing Course - Stage 2

Following on from Stage 1, confident sailors will be able to demonstrate a full range of skills in a small dinghy and will have the background knowledge to launch and recover their boat, sail around a triangular course, attempt gybing (under the supervision of their instructor) and experience a capsize drill. Sailors will also have the knowledge of rigging their own boat, and have a basic understand of the rules of the road whilst out sailing.

Stage 1 or other experience. Minimum age: eight years

RYA sailing dates:

• Two day RYA sailing courses - 9am-5pm including club membership for first time non-members

• Junior course stage 1 or 2: Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 April, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July.

• Junior course Stage 1 or 2 or 3: August 13 and 14.

• Junior course Stage 3 or 4: August 20 and 21

• Adult Single Hander Level 1: Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 May

• Family Courses: Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May, Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 June • Adult Level 1: Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 April

• Adult Level 1 or 2: Saturday July 20 and Sunday July 21

For more information visit www.elysailingclub.com/training or email training.elysc@gmail.com