Ely's Rock Vox Choir reaches the high notes after raising thousands for charity
PUBLISHED: 11:55 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 02 July 2019
Archant
It was an outstanding success for Ely's Rock Vox Choir on Saturday night.
The choir, founded by Clare Clay, performed in front of a sell-out crowd at The Maltings to help raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Cambridge Cancer Centre.
Approximately £3,405 has been raised so far from the concert, where a 30-strong choir and a live house band combined the likes of classic rock with modern and traditional musical theatre.
The event was also attended by Mayor of Ely, Michael Rouse, who said: "The whole evening was a blast."
Posting on their Facebook page, the Ely Rock Vox Choir said: "A huge thank you to the Maltings for having us, Tokkan-FX for the wonderful tech support, the house band for rocking accompaniment, Kim Brown for her epic reading, the Mini Voxers & Vivienne for the kids piece and to the brilliant Rock Vox Choir.
"Together we are stronger than cancer."