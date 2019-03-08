Advanced search

Ely's Rock Vox Choir reaches the high notes after raising thousands for charity

PUBLISHED: 11:55 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 02 July 2019

Mayor of Ely, Michael Rouse (far left), attended the Ely Rock Vox Choir event on Saturday. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

Mayor of Ely, Michael Rouse (far left), attended the Ely Rock Vox Choir event on Saturday. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

Archant

It was an outstanding success for Ely's Rock Vox Choir on Saturday night.

Ely's Rock Vox Choir performing on Saturday. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSEEly's Rock Vox Choir performing on Saturday. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

The choir, founded by Clare Clay, performed in front of a sell-out crowd at The Maltings to help raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Cambridge Cancer Centre.

Approximately £3,405 has been raised so far from the concert, where a 30-strong choir and a live house band combined the likes of classic rock with modern and traditional musical theatre.

The event was also attended by Mayor of Ely, Michael Rouse, who said: "The whole evening was a blast."

Posting on their Facebook page, the Ely Rock Vox Choir said: "A huge thank you to the Maltings for having us, Tokkan-FX for the wonderful tech support, the house band for rocking accompaniment, Kim Brown for her epic reading, the Mini Voxers & Vivienne for the kids piece and to the brilliant Rock Vox Choir.

Ely's Rock Vox Choir performing on Saturday. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSEEly's Rock Vox Choir performing on Saturday. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

"Together we are stronger than cancer."

