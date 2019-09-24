Advanced search

Spirit art, tarot and witchcraft at Ely's first pagan fayre

24 September, 2019 - 12:22
Spirit art, tarot readers, crystals and healers all formed part of Ely’s first pagan fayre. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Spirit art, tarot readers, crystals and healers all formed part of Ely's first pagan fayre.

Dozens of people came to see traders showcase their alternative crafts at Centre E, Barton Road, on Sunday (September 22).

High Street Passage's PositivELY hosted the event to cater for residents who would like to find out more about alternative care of the mind, body and spirit.

Talks were given throughout the day on folk magic, life and death with Soul Midwife Jo Franklin, exploring the tarot deck and the work of a medium.

Elaine Rose Mein, from Witchcraft 101, spoke about how people could save money and keep any demons away.

Spell casting, tools, herbs and a whole range of other hints and tips were shared to encourage listeners to start their own magical path.

PositivELY said: "To our traders, our visitors, our volunteers and our speakers, thank you so, so much and watch this space."

