Published: 12:10 PM January 20, 2021

Ely Runners aim to keep active every day throughout January by taking on different activities to raise charity cash. - Credit: Archant

Ely runners are bidding to go the extra mile by staying active every day to raise charity cash.

Led by Justin Smith, the group are taking on RED January, as members aim to challenge themselves with different activities every day this month.

As well as building their fitness, they will also look to raise funds for Sport in Mind, a mental health sports charity that delivers physical activity projects in partnership with the NHS to empower people to move forwards with their lives.

There is also another incentive for the group, because if they reach £5,000 by January 30, Justin will do a wild swim a day later.

Writing on their JustGiving page, Justin said: “Whether running, swimming, cycling or choosing a favourite fitness activity, Ely Runners REDers will be going the extra mile to support themselves and others.

You may also want to watch:

“Their fitness and fundraising efforts combined with your generosity will help Sport in Mind reach and empower people to experience the life-changing benefits of physical activity.”

To donate, go to: https://bit.ly/3qzonVW.