Tigers talents come together after smashing lockdown charity fundraisers
PUBLISHED: 11:23 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 08 December 2020
Daniel Mason
Will Garner (left) and Caiden Smith (right, who play for Ely Tigers, came together after smashing their fundraising targets through completing challenges during the second lockdown. Caiden was also joined by fellow teammates in a lap of honour as he and Will raised above and beyond for charity. Picture: ANGII SMITH
Archant
Two rugby players have raised over £3,700 for charity after smashing their fundraising challenges.
Will Garner and Caiden Smith, who play for Ely Tigers, came together after smashing their fundraising targets through completing challenges during the second lockdown. Caiden was also joined by fellow teammates in a lap of honour as he and Will raised above and beyond for charity. Will and Caiden are pictured with coach James Balderson. Picture: ANGII SMITH
Will Garner, 17 and Caiden Smith, 12, who play for Ely Tigers Rugby Club, raised money for mental health charity Mind through during lockdown 2.0.
Will raised over £1,900 by completing 5,691 press-ups, an average of 190 a day, two days before he planned to finish the challenge.
Meanwhile, Caiden originally aimed to run 100km over lockdown to raise £100, and after smashing his target with a week to spare, he chose to run 130km, the equivalent of three marathons.
On Sunday, December 6, Caiden was joined by teammates for a lap of honour at the Downham Road club, before a round of press-ups with Will.
Will Garner and Caiden Smith, who play for Ely Tigers, came together after smashing their fundraising targets through completing challenges during the second lockdown. Caiden was also joined by fellow teammates in a lap of honour as he and Will raised above and beyond for charity. Picture: ANGII SMITH
James Balderson, who coaches both Caiden and Will, said: “They have both done amazing through the last four weeks, pushing themselves past their limits for those that need it the most.”
To donate to Will’s and Caiden’s fundraisers, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/william-garner2 or https://bit.ly/2JNYBO3.
Will Garner and Caiden Smith, who play for Ely Tigers, came together after smashing their fundraising targets through completing challenges during the second lockdown. Caiden was also joined by fellow teammates in a lap of honour as he and Will raised above and beyond for charity. Picture: ANGII SMITH Will Garner and Caiden Smith, who play for Ely Tigers, came together after smashing their fundraising targets through completing challenges during the second lockdown. Caiden was also joined by fellow teammates in a lap of honour as he and Will raised above and beyond for charity. Picture: ANGII SMITH Will Garner and Caiden Smith, who play for Ely Tigers, came together after smashing their fundraising targets through completing challenges during the second lockdown. Caiden was also joined by fellow teammates in a lap of honour as he and Will raised above and beyond for charity. Picture: ANGII SMITH Will Garner and Caiden Smith, who play for Ely Tigers, came together after smashing their fundraising targets through completing challenges during the second lockdown. Caiden was also joined by fellow teammates in a lap of honour as he and Will raised above and beyond for charity. Picture: ANGII SMITH
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.