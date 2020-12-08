Tigers talents come together after smashing lockdown charity fundraisers

Will Garner (left) and Caiden Smith (right, who play for Ely Tigers, came together after smashing their fundraising targets through completing challenges during the second lockdown. Caiden was also joined by fellow teammates in a lap of honour as he and Will raised above and beyond for charity. Picture: ANGII SMITH Archant

Two rugby players have raised over £3,700 for charity after smashing their fundraising challenges.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Will Garner and Caiden Smith, who play for Ely Tigers, came together after smashing their fundraising targets through completing challenges during the second lockdown. Caiden was also joined by fellow teammates in a lap of honour as he and Will raised above and beyond for charity. Will and Caiden are pictured with coach James Balderson. Picture: ANGII SMITH Will Garner and Caiden Smith, who play for Ely Tigers, came together after smashing their fundraising targets through completing challenges during the second lockdown. Caiden was also joined by fellow teammates in a lap of honour as he and Will raised above and beyond for charity. Will and Caiden are pictured with coach James Balderson. Picture: ANGII SMITH

Will Garner, 17 and Caiden Smith, 12, who play for Ely Tigers Rugby Club, raised money for mental health charity Mind through during lockdown 2.0.

Will raised over £1,900 by completing 5,691 press-ups, an average of 190 a day, two days before he planned to finish the challenge.

Meanwhile, Caiden originally aimed to run 100km over lockdown to raise £100, and after smashing his target with a week to spare, he chose to run 130km, the equivalent of three marathons.

On Sunday, December 6, Caiden was joined by teammates for a lap of honour at the Downham Road club, before a round of press-ups with Will.

Will Garner and Caiden Smith, who play for Ely Tigers, came together after smashing their fundraising targets through completing challenges during the second lockdown. Caiden was also joined by fellow teammates in a lap of honour as he and Will raised above and beyond for charity. Picture: ANGII SMITH Will Garner and Caiden Smith, who play for Ely Tigers, came together after smashing their fundraising targets through completing challenges during the second lockdown. Caiden was also joined by fellow teammates in a lap of honour as he and Will raised above and beyond for charity. Picture: ANGII SMITH

James Balderson, who coaches both Caiden and Will, said: “They have both done amazing through the last four weeks, pushing themselves past their limits for those that need it the most.”

To donate to Will’s and Caiden’s fundraisers, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/william-garner2 or https://bit.ly/2JNYBO3.

Will Garner and Caiden Smith, who play for Ely Tigers, came together after smashing their fundraising targets through completing challenges during the second lockdown. Caiden was also joined by fellow teammates in a lap of honour as he and Will raised above and beyond for charity. Picture: ANGII SMITH Will Garner and Caiden Smith, who play for Ely Tigers, came together after smashing their fundraising targets through completing challenges during the second lockdown. Caiden was also joined by fellow teammates in a lap of honour as he and Will raised above and beyond for charity. Picture: ANGII SMITH

Will Garner and Caiden Smith, who play for Ely Tigers, came together after smashing their fundraising targets through completing challenges during the second lockdown. Caiden was also joined by fellow teammates in a lap of honour as he and Will raised above and beyond for charity. Picture: ANGII SMITH Will Garner and Caiden Smith, who play for Ely Tigers, came together after smashing their fundraising targets through completing challenges during the second lockdown. Caiden was also joined by fellow teammates in a lap of honour as he and Will raised above and beyond for charity. Picture: ANGII SMITH

Will Garner and Caiden Smith, who play for Ely Tigers, came together after smashing their fundraising targets through completing challenges during the second lockdown. Caiden was also joined by fellow teammates in a lap of honour as he and Will raised above and beyond for charity. Picture: ANGII SMITH Will Garner and Caiden Smith, who play for Ely Tigers, came together after smashing their fundraising targets through completing challenges during the second lockdown. Caiden was also joined by fellow teammates in a lap of honour as he and Will raised above and beyond for charity. Picture: ANGII SMITH

Will Garner and Caiden Smith, who play for Ely Tigers, came together after smashing their fundraising targets through completing challenges during the second lockdown. Caiden was also joined by fellow teammates in a lap of honour as he and Will raised above and beyond for charity. Picture: ANGII SMITH Will Garner and Caiden Smith, who play for Ely Tigers, came together after smashing their fundraising targets through completing challenges during the second lockdown. Caiden was also joined by fellow teammates in a lap of honour as he and Will raised above and beyond for charity. Picture: ANGII SMITH

You may also want to watch: