Ely Royal British Legion's Remembrance dinner raises £1,200 for Poppy Appeal

PUBLISHED: 11:15 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 03 December 2019

The City of Ely branch of the Royal British Legion raised £1,120 for the Poppy Appeal by holding their first ever Remembrance dinner. Picture: DAVID MARTIN

The City of Ely branch of the Royal British Legion raised £1,120 for the Poppy Appeal by holding their first ever Remembrance dinner.

Twenty-eight members of local branches as well as members of the Ely Armed Forces Breakfast Club and guests enjoyed a four-course meal at the Masonic Lodge provided by Richardson Catering.

During the meal John Sinclair from the Ely Masonic Lodges presented the cheque to the Poppy Appeal which was received by Les Wilson, Poppy Appeal organiser for Ely.

David Martin, RBL Ely chairman, said: "I would like to pass on my sincere thanks on behalf of the branch and Poppy Appeal to the Masonic Lodges for hosting us and for their kind donation.

"I would also like to thank Jackie and her team for a great meal and to all those who attended and, like me, had a wonderful evening. We are all looking forward to doing the same again next year."

For more information about local Royal British Legion branches or the Ely Armed Forces Breakfast Club email CityOfEly.Chairman@rbl.community

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Men caught hare coursing with dogs in Soham and Fulbourn - one also arrested for possession of indecent images

Five men had their phones seized by police when they were caught hare coursing with dogs on land in Soham on Saturday (November 30). Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/FACEBOOK

Firm that won £4.2m loan for Ely offices to flats conversion gets new £6m from combined authority for second scheme

MD Simon Somerville-Large of Laragh Homes whose company has secured a second sizeable loan from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture; LARAGH HOMES

Dazzling display for Ely’s biggest ever switch on with Chico, Santa and panto cast

Spectacular switch on event for Ely's Christmas lights included X Factor popstar Chico, KD Theatre and plenty of smiling faces in the city. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Extinction Rebellion Ely holding ‘12 days of climate crisis’ in run up to Christmas

Extinction Rebellion Ely (pictured at a demonstration earlier this year) are holding a 12-day campaign in the city in the run up to Christmas. Picture: Supplied/XR Ely/File

Latest from the Ely Standard

Surprise blue light birthday treat for Sutton boy

Surprise blue light birthday treat for Sutton boy Harrison. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Ely Royal British Legion’s Remembrance dinner raises £1,200 for Poppy Appeal

The City of Ely branch of the Royal British Legion raised £1,120 for the Poppy Appeal by holding their first ever Remembrance dinner. Picture: DAVID MARTIN

King’s Ely Senior to perform gritty musical Made In Dagenham

A cast of Ely students will bring gritty musical Made in Dagenham to life at the Hayward Theatre at King’s Ely from December 4 to 7. The cast are pictured in rehearsal. Picture: KING'S ELY

Ely Inner Wheel raise £150 for Home Start charity ahead of Christmas

Members of the Ely Inner Wheel group raised £150 for the charity Home Start, which helps to support local families. Group member Pauline Lancaster is pictured enjoying her meal at the annual fish and chip supper. Picture: DIANA GOLDSTEIN

Firm that won £4.2m loan for Ely offices to flats conversion gets new £6m from combined authority for second scheme

MD Simon Somerville-Large of Laragh Homes whose company has secured a second sizeable loan from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture; LARAGH HOMES
