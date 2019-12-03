Ely Royal British Legion's Remembrance dinner raises £1,200 for Poppy Appeal

The City of Ely branch of the Royal British Legion raised £1,120 for the Poppy Appeal by holding their first ever Remembrance dinner.

Twenty-eight members of local branches as well as members of the Ely Armed Forces Breakfast Club and guests enjoyed a four-course meal at the Masonic Lodge provided by Richardson Catering.

During the meal John Sinclair from the Ely Masonic Lodges presented the cheque to the Poppy Appeal which was received by Les Wilson, Poppy Appeal organiser for Ely.

David Martin, RBL Ely chairman, said: "I would like to pass on my sincere thanks on behalf of the branch and Poppy Appeal to the Masonic Lodges for hosting us and for their kind donation.

"I would also like to thank Jackie and her team for a great meal and to all those who attended and, like me, had a wonderful evening. We are all looking forward to doing the same again next year."

For more information about local Royal British Legion branches or the Ely Armed Forces Breakfast Club email CityOfEly.Chairman@rbl.community