Spice up your life! Ely rowers supplied with curry spice ahead of upcoming races

The Isle of Ely Ladies First Crew. From left: Sarah Inskip, Joanna Williamson, Jill McCulloch, Nicki Glen, Lily Spencer (cox), Lynda Haynes, Claire Wood, Melanie Cox and Saffron MacLeod-Burrows. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

Rowers from the Isle of Ely women's first crew may come from all walks of life, but besides sport, they all have one thing in common... curry spice.

The crew, which includes an apprentice, a business coach and a doctor of mathematics, have been supplied with Turmeric+ by new sponsors FutureYou Cambridge, which contains the ingredient curcumin to help maintain normal muscle function after high-intensity exercise.

Jill McCulloch, member of the Isle of Ely women's crew, said: "We have heard that Turmeric+ helps with recovery after intense exercise, so we will certainly be putting it to the test."

As well as competing in the Cambridge Winter League, the crew hope this spice will be the key to success ahead of their women's eights head of the river race on the River Thames in March.

Dr Nicholas Shenker, consultant rheumatologist at Addenbrooke's Hospital, said: "FutureYou Turmeric+ combines curcumin with lecithin to prevent it being destroyed in the stomach. This allows it to be absorbed and distributed around the body."