Six Ely Hereward Rotary Club members visit the 'fascinating' city of Lviv in Ukraine to visit local Lviv-Ratusha Rotary Club

07 May, 2019 - 12:30
Snapshots of the Ely Hereward Rotary Club's visit to Lviv in Ukraine. Picture(s): SUPPLIED

Snapshots of the Ely Hereward Rotary Club�s visit to Lviv in Ukraine. Picture(s): SUPPLIED

SUPPLIED

Six lucky members of the Ely Hereward Rotary Club embarked on an adventure to Ukraine to meet fellow Rotarians from the city of Lviv.

Snapshots of the Ely Hereward Rotary Club's visit to Lviv in Ukraine. Picture(s): SUPPLIED

The western city, which is situated around 70kms away from the Polish border, is the home town of one of the Ely club members; it was their idea to pay a visit to Ukraine.

Members enjoyed five days in the city and toured the historical buildings and attending an opera house for a live performance before meeting the Lviv-Ratusha Rotary Club.

A spokesman said: The Rotary club of Lviv Ratusha were extremely hospitable and arranged a busy schedule for us.

Snapshots of the Ely Hereward Rotary Club's visit to Lviv in Ukraine. Picture(s): SUPPLIED

“They arranged an official dinner where there were presentations from both clubs and a visit to a local school for blind children with a view to sharing a project to provide them with special Braille printing equipment.”

One of the Ukraine club members was an English teacher at the local university; her students gave presentations on Ukrainian history and culture.

Club members were also able to visit the Carpathian Mountains and a factory run by one of the Lviv Rotary members.

Snapshots of the Ely Hereward Rotary Club's visit to Lviv in Ukraine. Picture(s): SUPPLIED

“The club is looking forward to a continuing friendship with the Lviv-Ratusha Rotary Club - and can thoroughly recommend a visit to this fascinating city,” the spokesman added.

Snapshots of the Ely Hereward Rotary Club's visit to Lviv in Ukraine. Picture(s): SUPPLIED

Snapshots of the Ely Hereward Rotary Club’s visit to Lviv in Ukraine. Picture(s): SUPPLIEDSnapshots of the Ely Hereward Rotary Club’s visit to Lviv in Ukraine. Picture(s): SUPPLIED

