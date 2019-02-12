LETTER: Tributes paid to Ely Rotary Club member Marion

Marion Grant, who has been a member of the Ely Rotary Club since 2002, has died at the age of 85. Picture: ERIC GRANT. Archant

Marion Grant, who joined Ely Rotary Club in March 2002 with her husband Eric (the first husband-and-wife to join together), sadly lost her fight with cancer on Sunday morning, 30 minutes after Saturday midnight, after a long period since diagnosis in October 2017.

Soon after joining Rotary – in 2004 – she was given chairmanship of the international committee.

Marion was renowned for arranging several cheese and wine events held in the grounds of the Bishop’s Palace, and collections in Ely for the 2004 tsunami, and multiple fundraising events for Rotary.

Marion was previously joint owner with Eric of a small hotel in Torquay, which they ran together for 12 years.

Prior to that they had a garage business in Grays for 20 years but was originally born in Colchester. She was 85.

Funeral arrangements have been made for Tuesday February 26 at 1pm at St. Andrew’s Parish Church in Isleham, with interment at the village cemetery.

Donations instead of flowers are to be for the Arthur Rank Hospice charity who have been so helpful and attentive with Marion’s care at home.