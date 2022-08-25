News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Young people urged to join Rotary's new volunteer 'bank'

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 7:51 AM August 25, 2022
Updated: 9:15 AM August 25, 2022
Members of the Rotary Club of Ely

Members of the Rotary Club of Ely - Credit: Archant

Young people around Ely have been encouraged to volunteer at everything from Apple Day to Christmas events as part of a Rotary club drive. 

The Ely-Hereward Rotary club, which is in need of new members, is launching a new youth 'volunteer bank' in the hopes it will be able to stage more events throughout the year.

A spokesperson for the club said: “The Rotary club in Framlingham set up an organisation several years ago called ‘Hour Community’ encouraging local people to commit to volunteering a chosen number of hours per year. 

“As a result this, small club achieves a huge amount. We would love to do the same.” 

Volunteers can contribute to activities including welcoming people to a Motown concert, chopping up apples for Apple Day crumbles or donning a red hat to serve mulled wine before Christmas. 

Anyone interested can email enquiries@rotaryclubely-hereward.org, or speak to a Rotary member in person on October 8, marshalling the potato races in Ely High Street, or at a stall on Cathedral Green. 

Charity News
Ely News

Don't Miss

Co-op opened its newest food store, located in St Mary's Street, on August 18.

Retail

New convenience store opens in city

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire Constabulary has released CCTV of people they would like to speak to

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

CCTV released after three people assaulted in city

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Nicolas Betson, 49, was sentenced to nine months in prison on August 12 at Peterborough Crown Court.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Stalker jailed for terrifying campaign against ex-partner

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Concept drawing of new reservoir in the fens

New reservoir could secure region's water supply - but will cost over £1bn

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon