Young people around Ely have been encouraged to volunteer at everything from Apple Day to Christmas events as part of a Rotary club drive.

The Ely-Hereward Rotary club, which is in need of new members, is launching a new youth 'volunteer bank' in the hopes it will be able to stage more events throughout the year.

A spokesperson for the club said: “The Rotary club in Framlingham set up an organisation several years ago called ‘Hour Community’ encouraging local people to commit to volunteering a chosen number of hours per year.

“As a result this, small club achieves a huge amount. We would love to do the same.”

Volunteers can contribute to activities including welcoming people to a Motown concert, chopping up apples for Apple Day crumbles or donning a red hat to serve mulled wine before Christmas.

Anyone interested can email enquiries@rotaryclubely-hereward.org, or speak to a Rotary member in person on October 8, marshalling the potato races in Ely High Street, or at a stall on Cathedral Green.