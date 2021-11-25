Father Christmas will be out and about touring the streets of Ely again this year, after a shortened version due to Covid-19 last year. - Credit: Rotary Club of Ely

Father Christmas' tour of Ely is back in full swing this year after it had to be scaled down last year due to Covid-19.

Ely Rotary Club will be touring the streets of the city with Father Christmas on his sleigh.

A door-to-door collection will be taken to provide funds to support charities, good causes and national and international disasters and projects.

The sleigh will start its journey at 6pm and travel along the streets approximately in the order shown – with the last street being reached around 8pm.

A ‘sleigh tracker system’ will be available on the nights so residents can follow their progress.

This year’s sleigh routes

Monday, December 6

Cromwell Road; Chief Street; West End (part); Little Lane; Hills Lane; Fieldside; St Ethelwold’s Close; Beald Way; Walsingham Way; St Ovin’s Green; West Fen Road (part); Downham Road (part); Egremont Street

Tuesday, December 7

Downham Road (part); Upherds Lane; West Fen Road (part); Dunstan Street; Priors Court; Kent Close; Benedict Street; St Andrews Way; Merlin Drive; Herons Close; Wren Close; Falcon Mews; Northwold; Elmfield; Arundel; Fleetwood.

Wednesday, December 8

Lynn Road (part); St Audreys Way; Buckingham Drive; Lynton Drive; Lynton Close; Kings Avenue (part); Canute Crescent; Bentham Way; Philippa Close; King Edgar Close; Williams Close; Lumley Close; Fitzgerald Close; Morton Close.

Thursday, December 9

The Chase; Mawson Close; Yorke Way; Canterbury Avenue; Longfields; St Johns Road; Morley Drive; Murfitt Close; Hollendale Way; Meadow Way; Briars Grove; Pasture Grove; Hereward Street; Debden Green; Hamilton Road; Landsdown Close; West End (part).

Friday, December 10

The Gallery; Silver Street; Parade Lane; Barton Road; Barton Square; Barton Mews; Back Hill; Dovehouse Close; Potters Lane; Station Road; Castlehythe; Annesdale; Victoria Street; Broad Street; Jubilee Terrace; Ship Lane; Cardinals Way; Lisle Lane (part); Brewery Close; Willow Walk; Willow Grove; Waterside; Osier Close; Fore Hill.

Monday, December 13

New Barns Road (part); New Barns Avenue; High Barns, Larkfield Road; Ramsey Road; Clayway; Deacons Lane; Lynn Road (part); The Paddock; Appleby Park; John Amner Close.

Tuesday, December 14

New Barns Road (part); Bohemond Street; Crauden Gardens; Beech Lane; Prickwillow Road; Mulberry Way; Birch Close; Aspen Close; Juniper Drive; Sycamore Lane; Henley Way; Summer Hayes; Douglas Court; Springhead Lane; St Martin’s Walk; Newnham Street; Nutholt Lane.

Wednesday, December 15

Kings Avenue (part); Bishop Laney Drive; Langham Way; Thirlby Gardens; Goodwin Grove; Longchamp Drive; Allen Road; Turner Drive; Merivale Way; Carey Close; Wilford Drive; Felton Way; Compton Fields;.

Thursday, December 16

Cambridge Road; The Turnpike; Gateway Gardens; Witchford Road; Pilgrims Way; Norfolk Road; Bedford Close; Suffolk Close; Warwick Drive; Northampton Close; Leicester Close; Hertford Close; Tower Road; Elysian Close; Houghton Gardens; Marriott Drive.

Friday, December 17

Columbine Road; Teasel Drive; Mallow Close; Cam Drive; Stour Green; Wensum Way; Chelmer Way; The Medway; Welland Place; Nene Road; Wissey Way.

Monday, December 20

Beresford Road starting at St Johns Road end, Kingsley Walk, Alexander Chase, Darwin Close, Collier Close, Brooke Grove, Tennyson Place.

The club will be supported by the Inner Wheel Club of Ely, Rotary Club of Ely Hereward, members of the Pos+ability charity, Earth charity, Arthur Rank Hospice Charity, Ely Rowing Club, Ely Swimming Club, Friends of St John’s School and other volunteers.

The routes are also available on Ely Rotary Club’s website where an alphabetical list of streets can be found.