The Rotary Club of Ely's Christmas collection raised more than £9,000 for charity.

The collection around the streets of Ely raised £7,441, the High Street collections on two Saturdays £1,082 and at Tesco’s on two occasions £717 making a total of £9,240.

Mike Axford, chairman of the Rotary Club of Ely's Christmas collection committee, said it is a "record amount".

He added that this was despite members having to cancel collecting on one evening (although Father Christmas with his Sleigh did still tour the streets).

"The club is extremely grateful to the householders and those visiting Ely for their great generosity," he added.

The organisers also thanked Geoff Glover Van Sales & Hire, 1st Call (Hire & Sales), EACH charity shop, Marmalade & Jam Café, Tesco’s and Johnsons the Cleaners for all their support.

Joining the Ely Rotary Club were members of the following organisations: the Inner Wheel Club of Ely, Rotary Club of Ely Hereward, Pos+ability charity, EARTH charity, Arthur Rank Hospice Charity, Ely Rowing Club, Ely Swimming Club, Friends of St John’s Primary School & Haddenham Guides who will all receive a donation.

There are also several individual volunteers whose support the club is thankful for.

Mike Axford, the organiser, added: “I am delighted with the support we have received this year from those helping towards the collection but also with the generosity of many people.

"It appears that many look forward to this collection as it is their starting point for Christmas and the number of positive comments is also encouraging particularly on a wet miserable night.

"If anyone was out when we called round but would still like to donate to support our charitable work, please visit our website."

For more information on Rotary or to contact them if you are a charity looking for financial support, visit the Rotary Club's website via www.elyrotary.co.uk