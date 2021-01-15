Gallery
Mini rocks move to Babylon Gallery on their city tour
More than 60 hand-painted rocks depicting Ely's well-known landmarks and quirks have gone on display at the Babylon Gallery.
Filling three windows for passers-by to see while the venue remains closed, the display comes after the Ely Rock Eels group delivered their creations to Visit Ely at Oliver Cromwell’s House in December.
However, due to the lockdown and the historic venue's temporary closure, the rocks needed to go on tour.
Fleur Patten, who runs the Ely Rock Eels group, said: "We were so happy when Claire Somerville, of the Babylon Gallery, accepted our offer of the Mini Ely rocks after the beautiful alphabet created by a professional artist was dismantled.
"Due to Covid-19 we need venues where our rocks can be seen but not touched in order to reduce risks of cross-contamination."
She added: “It’s very important to keep the community engaged and together in whatever way we can during these isolating times.
"These windows go some way to doing that.”
