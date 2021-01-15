News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Mini rocks move to Babylon Gallery on their city tour

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:41 PM January 15, 2021   
Mini Ely rocks

More than 60 hand-painted rocks depicting Ely's well-known landmarks and quirks have gone on display at the Babylon Gallery. - Credit: ENJOY ELY MORE

More than 60 hand-painted rocks depicting Ely's well-known landmarks and quirks have gone on display at the Babylon Gallery

Mini Ely rocks

More than 60 rocks, painted by the Ely Rock Eels group as part of a ‘mini Ely fest’, have gone on display in the windows of the Babylon Gallery. - Credit: ENJOY ELY MORE

Ely Cathedral rock

More than 60 hand-painted rocks depicting Ely's well-known landmarks and quirks have gone on display at the Babylon Gallery. Ely Cathedral rock - Credit: ENJOY ELY MORE

Mini Ely rocks

More than 60 hand-painted rocks depicting Ely's well-known landmarks and quirks have gone on display at the Babylon Gallery. - Credit: ENJOY ELY MORE

Filling three windows for passers-by to see while the venue remains closed, the display comes after the Ely Rock Eels group delivered their creations to Visit Ely at Oliver Cromwell’s House in December.

Bashed bridge rock.

More than 60 hand-painted rocks depicting Ely's well-known landmarks and quirks have gone on display at the Babylon Gallery. Bashed bridge rock. - Credit: ENJOY ELY MORE

Mini Ely rock

More than 60 hand-painted rocks depicting Ely's well-known landmarks and quirks have gone on display at the Babylon Gallery. - Credit: ENJOY ELY MORE

However, due to the lockdown and the historic venue's temporary closure, the rocks needed to go on tour. 

The Prince Albert rock

More than 60 rocks, painted by the Ely Rock Eels group as part of a ‘mini Ely fest’, have gone on display in the windows of the Babylon Gallery. The Prince Albert rock. - Credit: ELY ROCK EELS

Fleur Patten, who runs the Ely Rock Eels group, said: "We were so happy when Claire Somerville, of the Babylon Gallery, accepted our offer of the Mini Ely rocks after the beautiful alphabet created by a professional artist was dismantled.

"Due to Covid-19 we need venues where our rocks can be seen but not touched in order to reduce risks of cross-contamination."

The Minster Tavern rock

More than 60 hand-painted rocks depicting Ely's well-known landmarks and quirks have gone on display at the Babylon Gallery. Bashed bridge rock. - Credit: ENJOY ELY MORE

She added: “It’s very important to keep the community engaged and together in whatever way we can during these isolating times.

Ely police station rock.

More than 60 hand-painted rocks depicting Ely's well-known landmarks and quirks have gone on display at the Babylon Gallery. Ely police station rock. - Credit: ENJOY ELY MORE

You may also want to watch:

"These windows go some way to doing that.”

Mini Ely rocks

More than 60 rocks, painted by the Ely Rock Eels group as part of a ‘mini Ely fest’, have gone on display in the windows of the Babylon Gallery. - Credit: ELY ROCK EELS

Mini Ely rocks

More than 60 hand-painted rocks depicting Ely's well-known landmarks and quirks have gone on display at the Babylon Gallery. - Credit: ENJOY ELY MORE

Mini Ely rock

More than 60 hand-painted rocks depicting Ely's well-known landmarks and quirks have gone on display at the Babylon Gallery. - Credit: ENJOY ELY MORE

Mini Ely rock

More than 60 hand-painted rocks depicting Ely's well-known landmarks and quirks have gone on display at the Babylon Gallery. - Credit: ENJOY ELY MORE


Most Read

  1. 1 NHS worker breaks ribs, ankle and fractures leg in four car pile-up
  2. 2 Gin could be just the tonic needed for dilapidated farm buildings
  3. 3 Potamogeton Trichoides has the last word on £6.5m Mepal crematorium
  1. 4 Spat at police officer tests positive for Covid-19
  2. 5 Theatre group stream panto online for those who missed it due to lockdown
  3. 6 Company ‘paralysed by Brexit’ forced to open warehouse in Holland
  4. 7 Village’s community Co-op will open next month after New Year delays
  5. 8 Cambs city voted ‘most likely to survive zombie apocalypse’
  6. 9 Vaccine roll-out begins, 12 hours a day, seven days a week
  7. 10 Man, 21, with 15,000 indecent images and videos plus 'paedophile manual' spared jail
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

Viewers react to 'brilliant' 24 Hours in Police Custody: Black Widow

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Exclusive

Postman crowned number 1 buyer of Sainsbury’s bacon sandwiches

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Dad of two killed on Fen road

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Mum heartbroken after thieves steal from daughter's grave

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus