Rocks and community spirit as Ely Rock Eels hold springtime extravaganza

Ely Rock Eels will be celebrating all the joy's of spring with their TripleFest this weekend. Picture: ELY ROCK EELS. Archant

A triple whammy of hand-painted rocks will be encouraging the community to come together and enjoy the joy’s of spring in Ely.

The Ely Rock Eels will be rocking in the city on Sunday (March 10) as part of their first TripleFest.

It will see three rock design themes merged to give rich pickings for rock hunters in Ely’s Country Park at 11am.

As well as painting rocks with the theme of encouraging trees and flowers to bud and bloom for Spring, Ely’s Bugingham Palace will be on display - an insect extravaganza.

RASE (Riding And Skating Ely) will also be explaining their proposals for a riding and skating park in Ely Country Park.

Fleur Patten, of Ely Rock Eels, said: “We feel that when the building of new homes started around 2003 in Ely, young families moved in and the facilities for very young children developed.

“However, those small children are now teenagers and facilities have not grown with them in Ely.

“Ely Rock Eels endeavours to break down social isolation every day but Sunday’s welcoming spring event will be particularly focussed upon a plan for Ely teenagers - our future taxpayers.”

