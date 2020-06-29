Advanced search

Watch as more than 200 ‘rocks of love’ are laid in support of Black Lives Matter

29 June, 2020 - 11:19
More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels

More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels

More than 200 hand-painted rocks – decorated with images of the likes of Aretha Franklin and Martin Luther King – were laid in support of Black Lives Matter.

Members of the Ely Rock Eels group put down 207 rocks in Ely market place as “a way of expressing solidarity with everyone fighting injustice” on June 28.

Fleur Patten, who runs the group, said: “One rock is a voice, a breath. Hundreds of rocks is a powerful collective statement.”

Natasha Cox, of Ely Rock Eels, said: “I jumped at the chance to paint some rocks for ERE’s Black Lives Matter rock line.

“It was a way of expressing solidarity with everyone fighting injustice across the world.

More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels

“It was a bold and emotional statement - a great opportunity to amplify the voices of black people and to support the global struggle against racism.”

One resident said: “I passed these with my daughters this afternoon and it was such a beautiful and moving sight.”

Another added: “What a sight to behold an amazing array of beautiful stone.”

More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels

More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels

More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels

More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels

More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels

More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels

More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels

More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels

More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels

More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels

More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels

