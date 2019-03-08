Advanced search

Hundreds of rocks hidden across city for Ely Rock Eels pirate-themed treasure hunt

PUBLISHED: 10:43 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 28 May 2019

The Ely Rock Eels group held a Pirate Treasure Hunt over the Bank Holiday Weekend. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN.

Archant

Hundreds of rocks were hidden across Ely over the Bank Holiday Weekend as part of a pirate-themed treasure hunt.

The hunt, which was organised by the group Ely Rock Eeels (ERE), saw children search Cathedral View Estate for the rocks after treasure maps showing the location were posted on the Facebook group.

Sarah Follett, one of the organisers, said: "I set the event up because I thought a pirate treasure hunt was an appropriate theme for hidden rocks and I wanted to give the community a bit of fun across an entire weekend.

"Rock painting has gone a little quieter this year, and lots of people comment they never find any rocks any more.

"This way, people who want to hunt have a really good chance of finding something, and it re-ignites the spirit of winter 2018 where whole families went for a walk just to find and re-hide rocks.

"Plus, who doesn't like a pirate? I have personally painted approximately 180 rocks, with other group members, including Karen Sheail and Angii Smith, contributing more than 50 rocks."

