Ely Rock Eels member to hold ‘out of this world’ bank holiday weekend event

Sarah Follett, who is a member of the local rock painting group Ely Rock Eels, will hold their own ‘out of this world’ rocking event at Cathedral View over the August Bank Holiday Weekend. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN Archant

A member of Ely’s rock painting group will hold their own ‘out of this world’ rocking event at Cathedral View over the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

Sarah Follett, of Ely Rock Eels, aid the event had been planned for before lockdown but had to be postponed. However, the delay has given her “lots more time to paint lots more themed rocks”.

And, with the theme being ‘out of this world’, it’s given her lots of scope and plenty of places to draw inspiration from.

She said: “I have really enjoyed exploring a range of styles and themes. There’ll be a rock for everyone’s taste, including space pizza! Also look out for little prizes or ‘treasures’ (as we called them last year), hidden with the rocks.”

Everyone is welcome to join in with the rock hunting on Cathedral View over the bank holiday weekend and there will be very rich pickings as Sarah and her children, plus other members of the group, have painted hundreds of rocks, all Sarah asks is that finders post a pic of their find on Ely Rock Eels.

Sarah added: “I love painting rocks. I enjoy exploring different techniques and styles and I love the interaction with the community.

“Our neighbourhood on Cathedral View is a hub of rock activity for all ages. What’s nice about this area in particular is that finders of rocks often post a photo of their find on our rock group @elyrockeels and that’s what makes it all worth it.”

Sarah, who organised a ‘pirate fest’ (for which she painted hundreds of rocks last summer) to “reward our little community

painted hundreds of themed rocks.

Admin for the rock painting group, Fleur Patten said: “Sarah is a very talented and generous member of ERE; she constantly explores different styles and themes, along with her little Follett Rockers, who we adore.

“The family is a great source of inspiration and imagination as they push themselves beyond their comfort zone.

“Sarah could definitely sell her rocks for money but she chooses to give them away to cheer up strangers.

“Sarah’s organisation of these annual rock hunts is meticulous. Her garage is packed with hundreds of high quality masterpieces dying to get out on bank holiday weekend. Ely is very lucky to have her.”

