Hand-painted cathedral-themed rocks hidden inside and around Ely Cathedral during Ely Rock Eels 'stealth rock drop event'

Members of the Ely Rock Eels group held another stealth rock drop event on Saturday (January 19), this time dropping cathedral-themed hand-painted rocks inside and out of Ely Cathedral.

Ruby Williams painted tiny glass medallions with the image of the West Tower and Adam Brennard, six, described them as "precious jewels". Other rocks were much larger with familiar images of the cathedral. Fleur Patten, of Ely Rock Eels, designed the event with the following words in mind: "We love our Ship of the Fens! It's imperfect, yet perfect.

"It's a mishmash of architectural styles and rebuilds. Whatever you believe, it stands proud over us all and has survived much.

"It can be seen from miles around and changes colour according to the sky.

"Here's your chance to celebrate its beautiful fortitude however way you want. Drop in or near the cathedral.

"We were so lucky with the weather on Saturday. People of all ages dropped, hid and found rocks.

"For painters, it's lovely to hear the squeals of pleasure when someone finds our rocks. We really enjoyed painting the images of this magnificent building."

As ever, Ely Rock Eels hope that the rocks are rehidden in order to spread the love and that a picture of the find is posted on the Facebook group so that the painters can see where their paintings go."

Ely Rock Eels' next event will be the LoveFest at the Prince Albert. For more information visit their Facebook page, which is called Ely Rock Eels.

